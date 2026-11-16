Quebec will send an emergency alert to your phone this week — Here's what you should know
It might get loud.
It's been a rough few days for technology. Last week, a global Microsoft outage left millions of people without Outlook and email for hours. Then, a U.S. ground stop halted flights to and from the United States at airports across Canada.
With that said, an emergency alert on your phone is probably the last thing anyone wants right now.
But one is on the way. Québec En Alerte is the province's emergency alert system, which authorities use to send messages about serious threats to public safety to phones, TVs and radios. Once a year, they test it, and this year's test is happening on Wednesday.
Nothing is wrong, but the alert is loud, and there's no way to turn it off. Here's what you need to know before it goes off.
What time should you expect it?
The test is set for Wednesday, November 18, at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. It goes out to compatible phones, TVs and radios across the province.
Other provinces and territories are running theirs the same day, each on its own schedule. Ontario's goes out an hour earlier than Quebec's.
Why does this happen every year?
The CRTC requires at least one test a year, usually in May or November. The goal is to make sure everything works before a real emergency, and to get people used to what an alert looks and sounds like. Quebec held its test last year too, when phones went off on November 19.
On a compatible phone, expect a loud, shrill tone and a recognizable ringtone, usually with a single vibration. Even if your phone is on silent, the message should still appear on your screen, just without the sound, according to the CRTC. It won't interrupt a call or what you're doing online, you won't be charged for it, and your location services don't need to be on.
What will the message say?
Quebec's Public Security Ministry hasn't released the wording for this year's test at the time of writing, but last year's message gives us a good idea of what to expect.
Translated from French, it began: "TEST: This is a scheduled TEST of Québec En Alerte. No action is required." It went on to say there was no danger to health or safety, and that in a real emergency, you'd receive instructions on how to protect yourself.
There's no way to opt out
The CRTC says emergency alerts can't be switched off, and that includes test alerts.
You also shouldn't call 911 to ask about it. Non-urgent calls can delay help for people dealing with a real emergency.
Why some phones won't get it
Not every phone will. To receive the alert, your phone needs to:
- Be an LTE or 5G device, such as a smartphone
- Be compatible with wireless public alerting
- Be connected to an LTE cellular network when the test goes out
That means phones connected only to Wi-Fi may miss it, and so may anyone in a spot with weak signal, like an underground parking garage. You can check compatibility for Bell, Vidéotron, Telus, Rogers, Fido and Koodo on the Québec En Alerte mobility page.
If your phone meets all of those conditions and doesn't get the alert, you can report the problem through the Quebec government's online form.
The full testing schedule is on the Québec En Alerte website.
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