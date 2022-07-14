Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Quebec City Hosts World Championship Of Magic This Month & It's A First In North America

Magic shows, competitions, conferences, and more! 🪄

Staff Writer
Greg Frewin, Canadian illusionist and International Grand Champion of Magic. Right: Quebec City skyline.

© FISM Quebec 2022

From July 25 to 30, over 2,000 magicians coming from 50 different countries will gather in Quebec City Convention Centre for the FISM World Championship of Magic. Over six days, professional magicians will have the opportunity to watch spectacular performances, participate in lectures at the magic school, and attend jam sessions. A show is also open to the public daily for the duration of the competition.

110 contestants will be competing for the FISM Grand Prix top prize. Founded in 1948, the International Federation of Magic Societies (FISM) is the most respected organization in the global magic community with 1,000 regional associations, including the Canadian Association of Magicians.

For the first time ever, the world's largest magician competition will take place on our continent. It took four years to convince the organizers to bring this European tradition to Quebec. "It was a long process. We were up against the beautiful city of Valladolid in Spain, but we won," says Renée-Claude Auclair, president and co-organizer of FISM Québec 2022.

Day passes are available for magic lovers who wish to attend the exclusive tournament. For prices ranging from $150 to $250, aspiring and professional magicians can attend most of the events of the chosen day, except the banquet, the showcase, the FISM General Assembly and the masterclasses. According to the president of FISM Québec 2022, it's a great opportunity for Canadian magicians who wish to improve their skills and connect with their peers.

Those who don't know how to use a wand have the possibility to attend seven shows organized as part of the competition, such as the opening show, the close-up magic gala and the awards night. Tickets are on sale here.

FISM Québec 2022

Poster of FISM Quebec 2022 Poster of FISM Quebec 2022 © FISM QUEBEC 2022

When: From July 25 to 30

Where: 1000, boul. René-Lévesque East, Quebec (Quebec)

Cost: $250 for a day pass | $37,18 to attend one of the shows | $181,34 to attend all seven shows (package)

Website

