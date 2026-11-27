Living in Montreal has its perks, but from endless road construction and healthcare wait times to expensive services and everyday frustrations, it's easy to pinpoint seven things about life in Montreal that even a local can't defend.

Before we begin, a few words of encouragement to myself: You love Montreal. You LOVE Montreal, and no, you are not booking a one-way ticket out of here by the time you finish this article.

Okay. Now that we've established that.

When I moved halfway across the world to Montreal, practically everything felt like a 180-degree change. From figuring out grocery-store self-checkout to realizing a flight home would cost me a kidney (possibly both with checked luggage), adjusting took its sweet time. Thankfully, those outrageous ticket prices forced me to stick around long enough to warm up to my new home.

Somewhere between the culture shocks and existential crises, I fell in love with this city. Nearly five years later, Montreal is home. I've built my community, a base for my future and a version of myself I love.

And now that I feel like a local, I've earned the right to complain like one.

So, with all the love in my heart and an unreasonable amount of built-up frustration, here are seven things about living in Montreal that even I can't defend.

Driving in Montreal is a nightmare There's a reason Montrealers dress as orange cones for Halloween. They've become our collective sleep paralysis demon. And beneath them? Potholes the size of your ex's ego, deep enough to swallow your tires and the self-respect that relationship already cost you. The detours are spiritual journeys. Is that a familiar intersection? A mirage? HOME, IS THAT YOU? I once spent two hours driving from Montreal to Laval at midnight because highways were closed and the detours were more confusing than Tenet. I considered starting a new life wherever my GPS abandoned me. Then summer arrives, streets close to cars and cyclists with Strava subscriptions breeze past traffic that hasn't moved in an eternity. I support sustainable transportation, but must every bike lane personally attack my commute? Don't get me started on Montreal's parking signs. Six arrows, four restrictions, one ticket. That's an escape room waiting to happen. I should trademark it.

By the time I get medical help, I'll need help for something else This one genuinely gets on my nerves. There's absolutely no reason someone seeking urgent medical attention should have to spend hours suffering in an ER chair that's somehow even more painful than whatever brought them there. According to The Montreal Economic Institute's annual report, Quebec's emergency room wait times are the longest in Canada. That checks out. Montreal, I love you, but receiving help when needed shouldn't require divine intervention.

Apparently, Montreal has a bedtime For a city famous for nightlife, Montreal has a surprisingly strict bedtime. You can party until 3 a.m. Saturday, but God forbid you need to run an errand after work Tuesday. And winter makes it worse. The sun clocks out at 4 p.m., and apparently, so does everyone else. By 8 p.m. some streets look like a curfew was declared. I recently visited a shopping-and-entertainment complex in Oakville, Ontario. Restaurants were busy, people were out and there was actual evidence of civilization at 11 p.m. on a TUESDAY. Try finding that energy in Laval on a random weeknight, or even parts of Montreal. I'm not asking for New York City. Just one Tuesday evening that doesn't require special permission to have a life.

Why does Quebec miss out on all the good franchises? Wingstop, Chili's, Dave's Hot Chicken, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell. Ring a bell? Apparently not a dinner bell near Montreal. Cross into Ontario and suddenly you're in another fast-food universe. Did Quebec get kicked out of the group chat? Quebec has its own rules, including French-language requirements that can make expansion more complicated for international businesses. But surely there's a middle ground between protecting our culture and protecting me from a Chipotle burrito bowl. And before anyone comes for me, I LOVE Montreal's independent food scene. The upside of fewer is more room for incredible local restaurants you won't find anywhere else. I wouldn't trade that for the world. I would, however, appreciate having both options. I'm pleading this as someone who's driven across borders because an Instagram mukbang convinced me I needed a particular meal.

Spontaneity is dead, and everyone needs three weeks' notice Of all the things I've struggled to adjust to in Montreal, this one might take the cake. Having a social life here requires the organizational skills of a wedding planner and at least three weeks' notice. Dinner Tuesday? Everyone's tired. Drinks Wednesday? Work tomorrow. Thursday? "Let's do the weekend." By Friday, I'm sending calendar invitations to my own friends. I get it. We're adults with jobs, bills and increasingly intimate relationships with our beds. But when did Monday to Friday become exclusively about working, eating and preparing to work again? I'm tired of spending Sunday mourning Monday. I want to feel alive for more than two days a week and three months a year, without scheduling my happiness three business weeks in advance.

Standing in line is practically a local pastime I love Montreal's food scene, but why do so many popular places refuse reservations? I came for brunch, not to audition for Survivor. You arrive hungry and find a queue wrapped around the block. Ninety minutes, the host says. For eggs. EGGS. And people willingly do this in -30°C. I'm sorry, but unless the chef is personally handing out winning lottery tickets, NOTHING is worth losing a toe to frostbite over. The worst part is that this actually discourages me from exploring new places. Instead of trying out new restaurants, I return to spots where I know I'll get a table without completing an endurance challenge. Montreal has incredible food. I just wish trying it didn't require becoming a permanent sidewalk fixture.

I'm tired of building character. Can someone build my furniture? Living in Montreal has taught me independence isn't a personality trait. It's mandatory survival training. This isn't necessarily MTL-specific, but the fact is that living in a major Canadian city means things are pricey, making every dollar count that much more. That need to save has translated to a little too much character building. Moving? Rent a U-Haul and discover which friends actually love you. Furniture? Congratulations, you've been promoted to carpenter. Broken toilet? Welcome to YouTube University, where a $50 fix could become a $5,000 plumbing disaster. Of course people deserve fair pay. But when hiring help feels like a luxury purchase, my resume starts looking like plumbing, logistics and heavy lifting. All unpaid.

The worst part? I absolutely love it here.

Seven complaints later, I still love Montreal. It's given me community, a home and a version of myself I might have never found elsewhere.

I can criticize this city all afternoon, but the moment someone from Toronto joins in, I'm suddenly Montreal's unpaid defence attorney. If you know, you know.

So no, I won't book that one-way ticket. I want nothing to do with the parking disaster at YUL anyway.

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.