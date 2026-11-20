9 snow-related fines Quebec drivers can get this winter (and what each one costs)
Winter driving is inconvenient (and potentially expensive).
Nobody gets through a Quebec winter without at least one morning of chipping ice off a windshield.
And while many of us have scraped a small peephole in the frost and headed out with a foot of snow still sitting on the roof, that kind of shortcut can come with a ticket, and it's far from the only winter habit that does.
With the December 1 winter tire deadline around the corner, here are nine snow-related fines drivers can get this winter and what each one costs. The amounts below are fines only, before court costs.
Snow on your roof, hood, trunk or windows
According to the SAAQ, driving a "mobile igloo" is dangerous and prohibited. No one may drive a vehicle covered with ice, snow or anything else that could detach from it. A chunk of ice sliding off your roof on the highway is a hazard for the car behind you.
Your windshield and windows must also be cleared of anything that reduces visibility. According to the SAAQ, a police officer can fine you and order you to clear them on the spot. That means a peephole scraped into the frost doesn't count.
Fine: $100 to $200, plus costs
Snow-covered headlights and taillights
The SPVM says similar fines apply to headlights, taillights and side windows caked in snow or ice. Quebec.ca also recommends clearing your headlights and licence plate, and notes that "automatic" light mode doesn't guarantee your rear lights are on.
Fine: $60
A snow-covered licence plate
According to Quebec's Highway Safety Code, your plate has to be visible at all times, and a plate buried under snow doesn't pass.
Fine: $100 to $200
Not having winter tires
From December 1 to March 15, most passenger vehicles registered in Quebec must have four winter tires, regardless of what the weather looks like. Quebec.ca lists the fine for skipping them. A few drivers are exempt, and we broke down who they are. You can also read when to make the switch, according to a tire shop owner.
Fine: $200 to $300, plus costs
Following too closely
We've all had someone riding our bumper on Highway 20, and slippery roads make it worse. The SAAQ lists tailgating as a two-demerit-point offence in its demerit points guide, and CAA-Québec recommends keeping at least three seconds between you and the car ahead.
Fine: $100 to $200, plus 2 demerit points
Driving too fast for the conditions
The posted limit is a maximum, not a target. When roads are slick or visibility is poor, you're expected to slow down, even if the sign says 100 km/h. According to an SAAQ winter driving publication, failing to adapt your driving to weather and road conditions costs $60 plus costs and 2 demerit points.
Fine: $60, plus costs and 2 demerit points
Reckless driving
Driving in a way that endangers other people's lives and safety is the most expensive item on the list. The SAAQ's fines page puts it at $1,000 to $3,000, and the SAAQ's demerit points guide lists speeding or reckless driving at four points.
Fine: $1,000 to $3,000
Shovelling snow onto the street
Digging your car out is never fun, but there's a right way to do it. It's illegal to dump snow onto a public road unless the city authorizes it, because it's considered an obstruction.
Fine: $100 to $200
Parking on a street during snow removal
Cities like Montreal posts temporary "no parking" signs when crews are about to clear a street. According to the city's website, day bans run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and night bans from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Cars that stay put get towed, and the owner is fined, as the city's signage page explains.
Fine: a ticket, plus towing at your expense
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.