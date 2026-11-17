Montreal's Santa Claus Parade is this weekend — Here's everything to know before going
You may want to get there early 🎅.
Every year around this time, a stretch of René-Lévesque Boulevard turns into the unofficial start of the holidays in Montreal. Marching bands, giant floats and a whole lot of people in snowsuits all show up downtown to ring in the festive cheer.
The 74th edition of the Santa Claus Parade rolls through on Saturday, November 21, starting at 11 a.m. It's free and open to all ages. It also means a chunk of downtown will be tough to drive through for part of the day.
With that said, here's everything you should know before heading out to see the big man in person.
Where is the parade route?
The parade runs along René-Lévesque Boulevard from Drummond Street to Saint-Urbain Street. Expect about 10 floats, marching bands and more than 1,000 performers and volunteers, plus Santa Claus and the Star Fairy.
2026 Santa Claus Parade route map.montrealcentreville.ca
According to the official route map, the parade departs at 11 a.m., passes Robert-Bourassa Boulevard around 11:25 a.m. and arrives at Saint-Urbain around 11:50 a.m.
Organizers suggest arriving between 9:30 and 10 a.m. to find a good spot along the route.
Which streets will be closed?
Any street crossing René-Lévesque between Drummond and Saint-Urbain is likely to be blocked off while the parade goes by. Organizers say downtown traffic will be heavy on Saturday because of street closures and the large number of spectators, but a full list of closures hasn't been released yet.
The route is the same as last year, though. In 2025, Narcity reported that these streets were closed to cars:
- Drummond
- Stanley
- Peel
- Metcalfe
- de la Cathédrale
- Mansfield
- Robert-Bourassa
- Union
- Place du Frère-André
- Côte du Beaver Hall
- Saint-Alexandre
- de Bleury
- Jeanne-Mance
- Saint-Urbain
Closure times haven't been announced either, so if you're driving through downtown on Saturday morning, plan around them or hold off until the afternoon.
How to get there
Organizers are recommending public transit. The closest metro stations are:
- Green line: Peel, McGill and Place-des-Arts
- Orange line: Lucien-L’Allier, Bonaventure, Square-Victoria-OACI and Place-d’Armes
McGill, Place-des-Arts, Bonaventure and Place-d'Armes are universally accessible. Coming from the South Shore, the REM runs from Brossard to Central Station, right in the heart of the route.
Some buses will be rerouted and a few stops temporarily cancelled, so check the STM's events page before you leave. Buying your fares in advance helps you skip the lineups, and OPUS card holders can buy them through the Chrono app.
Where to park
If you're driving anyway, downtown has more than 50,000 underground parking spaces. A few of them:
- Centre Eaton de Montréal: 500 spaces, 1801 McGill College Avenue
- Place Ville Marie: 900 spaces, 1 Place Ville Marie
- Complexe Desjardins: nearly 1,000 spaces, 150 Sainte-Catherine West Street (entrance via Jeanne-Mance or Saint-Urbain)
- Palais des Congrès: nearly 400 spaces, 1025 Chenneville Street (via Viger Avenue)
- Place Bonaventure: nearly 750 spaces, 800 de la Gauchetière West Street
- Gare Centrale: 895 de la Gauchetière West Street
What's the weather forecast?
Good news for anyone dreading a frozen sidewalk spot. According to Environment Canada's forecast for Montreal, Saturday should be sunny with a high of 12°C and no precipitation expected. It's set to be clear overnight, with a low of 5°C.
That's a mild day for late November, but keep in mind the high will come later in the afternoon. Standing on René-Lévesque from 9:30 a.m. for a prime viewing spot will feel cooler than 12°C, so a warm layer is still a good idea.
What else to know
- The parade goes ahead rain, snow or shine, so dress for the weather.
- The bleachers aren't open to the public, and there's no big screen outside the route.
- There's no designated area for people with reduced mobility, but René-Lévesque is accessible to everyone.
- You can't follow the floats, and organizers say to never cross the street during the parade.
- There are no washrooms along the route. Nearby shopping centres like Centre Eaton, Place Ville Marie and Complexe Desjardins are your best bet.
- Photographers and videographers will be on site, so you might end up on camera.
Can't make it?
TVA will air highlights on Saturday, November 28, from 5 to 6 p.m., with a rebroadcast on Saturday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
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