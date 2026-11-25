Is the STM expensive? Here's how Montreal's transit costs compare to 8 other Canadian cities
Single rides on the STM cost more than the TTC.
While it's far from perfect, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is one of the biggest public transit systems in North America, providing over a million bus, metro and paratransit trips daily.
But when the monthly pass went up by $5.50 in July, plenty of riders wondered if they're paying too much. With that in mind, we decided to look at what public transit costs in eight other major Canadian cities.
The fares below are for adults and come from each city's transit agency.
What you pay on the STM
The STM's fare schedule for the island of Montreal (zone A) has been in effect since July 1, 2026. The monthly pass went up by $5.50 that day as part of a 3% average increase across the region, while single-ride prices stayed the same.
- Single ride: $3.75
- Two rides: $7.00
- 10 rides: $35.00
- One day: $11.25
- Weekly pass: $33.25
- Monthly pass: $110.00
Seniors and students pay less. The reduced monthly pass is $66.00, and an OPUS card with a photo is required. You can also tap your phone to pay your fare, an option unveiled earlier this year.
Here's what the other cities charge, from the cheapest monthly pass up:
Halifax
The standard Halifax Transit fare is $3.00 for a single ride, and the monthly pass is $90.00, the lowest on this list. A day pass costs $7.50. Regional Express routes cost more, at $4.75 a ride and $139 a month.
- Single ride: $3.00
- Day pass: $7.50
- Monthly pass: $90.00
Edmonton
Edmonton doesn't sell a monthly pass. Instead, riders who use an Arc Card stop paying once they hit a cap of $10.50 a day or $102.00 a month. A single ride costs $3.00 with the card, or $3.75 with a ticket or cash.
- Single ride: $3.00 (Arc Card), $3.75 (ticket or cash)
- Day pass: $10.50
- Monthly cap: $102.00
Quebec City
The RTC, which runs Quebec City's buses, has had its current fares in place since July 1, 2026. A monthly pass costs $102.50, about $7.50 less than the STM's. Keep in mind that the RTC pass covers buses, while Montreal's also includes the metro.
- Single ride: $3.85 (OPUS card), $4.00 (cash)
- Day pass: $10.50
- Monthly pass: $102.50
Vancouver
TransLink's prices depend on how many zones you cross. Here are the one-zone fares, the cheapest tier. A two-zone monthly pass costs $156.70 and a three-zone pass $211.65.
- Single ride: $2.85 (Compass Card), $3.50 (contactless payment or ticket)
- DayPass: $12.55
- Monthly pass (one zone): $117.20
Winnipeg
Winnipeg Transit charges $3.10 a ride on a peggo card or paper ticket, or $3.45 in cash. A reloadable peggo card costs $5.
- Single ride: $3.10 (peggo card), $3.45 (cash)
- 24-hour pass: $11.45
- Monthly pass: $119.35
Calgary
Calgary Transit raised its fares in January 2026. The monthly pass went from $118 to $126, and a single ride from $3.80 to $4.00.
- Single ride: $4.00
- Day pass: $12.65
- Monthly pass: $126.00
Ottawa
OC Transpo's fares went up about 2.5% on January 1, 2026. Riders who pay with a Presto card or O-Payment get fare capping, which means trips stop costing money once they add up to the price of a monthly pass.
- Single ride: $4.10 (Presto or tap), $4.15 (cash)
- Day pass: $12.25
- Monthly pass: $138.50
Toronto
Toronto is the odd one out. The TTC stopped selling adult monthly passes on August 31 and switched to monthly fare capping on September 1. After 47 paid trips in a month, the rest are free. At the $3.30 adult fare, 47 trips works out to about $155 a month, the most on this list. Riders need to pay with the same card or device all month, and cash doesn't count.
- Single ride: $3.30 (Presto or tap), $3.35 (cash)
- Day pass: $13.50
- Monthly: free after 47 paid trips, about $155 at the current fare (Adult 12-Month Passes available as well)
Where Montreal ranks
The answer depends on whether you're counting rides or months.
On the monthly pass, Montreal is cheaper than five of the eight cities below: Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Ottawa and Toronto. Only Halifax, Edmonton and Quebec City come in lower.
On a single ride, it's the other way around. Montreal's $3.75 is higher than Toronto's, Winnipeg's, Edmonton's, Halifax's and Vancouver's one-zone fare with a Compass Card. Only Quebec City, Calgary and Ottawa charge more per ride.
At $110 for the pass and $3.75 a trip, the monthly pass starts to pay for itself at about 30 single rides a month.
For more on how Montreal's costs stack up, here's how much cheaper it is to live in Montreal than in Toronto or Vancouver, and how it compares to Ottawa and Calgary.
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