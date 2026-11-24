Taxes are getting higher for Montreal homeowners in 2027 — Here's how much more you'll pay
Your borough decides how bad it gets. 😬
Few of us open a tax bill expecting good news, and Montreal's 2027 budget isn't about to change that for homeowners.
This week, the city tabled its 2027 budget and 10-year capital plan, which raises the general property tax by 3%, a figure it says matches inflation in the Montreal area. But once you add up every line on the bill, the increase is much bigger.
Residential property taxes are going up 9.8%
According to the city, total property tax charges will rise 9.8% for residential buildings and 6.2% for non-residential buildings in 2027. That combines decisions by city council and by borough councils.
Here's what that looks like for what the city calls "average residence," valued at $827,376:
- 2026 tax bill: $5,277
- 2027 tax bill: $5,791
- Difference: about $515 more, or roughly $43 a month
A new tax makes up about half the increase
Most of that jump doesn't come from the 3% general property tax, though. It comes from a new infrastructure maintenance and renewal tax, set at 3.25 cents per $100 of assessed value. On the average residence, that's an extra $269, or 5.1 percentage points of the 9.8%.
Here's how the rest breaks down for the same average home:
- General property tax: +$137
- Water tax: +$78
- Borough service taxes: +$38
- Borough investment taxes: +$7
- Debt tax for former cities: -$14
The new tax raises $139 million for a reserve that will pay for infrastructure maintenance and renewal in cash. The city says it has a significant investment deficit in keeping its infrastructure up to standard. In her message in the budget document, Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada writes (translated from French) that "acting for your future means making the decisions we need to make today to protect our infrastructure, maintain quality services and build the Montreal of tomorrow."
The tax applies at the same rate to every property type, so two buildings of the same value pay the same amount.
What homeowners will pay by property type
The city's budget document also breaks the increase down by type of home, using Montreal-wide averages:
- Single-family home (average value $781,691): $4,937 to $5,449, about $512 more (10.4%)
- Condo (average value $520,339): $3,314 to $3,627, about $313 more (9.5%)
- Multiplex with two to five units (average value $871,073): $5,538 to $6,072, about $535 more (9.7%)
Which boroughs are seeing the biggest increases
Borough councils set their own service and investment taxes, so the final number depends on where you live. Here are the average residential increases by borough:
- Montréal-Nord: 11.5%
- Lachine: 11.3%
- L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: 11.1%
- Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: 10.9%
- Pierrefonds–Roxboro: 10.6%
- Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie: 10.4%
- Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: 10.4%
- Verdun: 10.3%
- LaSalle: 10.1%
- Saint-Laurent: 10.1%
- Saint-Léonard: 10.1%
- Outremont: 9.9%
- Ahuntsic–Cartierville: 9.8%
- Le Sud-Ouest: 9.6%
- Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: 9.5%
- Le Plateau-Mont-Royal: 9.3%
- Anjou: 9.2%
- Ville-Marie: 8.7%
- Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: 8.2%
The dollar amounts vary just as widely. The average single-family home in Outremont will pay about $1,367 more, according to the budget document, while the same type of home in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve will pay about $366 more.
Other charges in the budget
The budget documents also point to higher street parking rates, revised fees for public electric vehicle charging stations and indexed parking fines. The city expects revenue from parking tickets to go up by almost $36 million, partly from more tickets being issued. The documents don't list the new amounts.
Wondering how Montreal's costs compare to other places? We recently broke down how much it costs to live alone in Montreal, compared to Toronto and Vancouver, and what salary you'd need to buy a house in 25 Quebec cities.
You can read the full budget and capital plan on the city's website.
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