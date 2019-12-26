Les Jardineries at the Montreal Olympic Stadium is reopening for a winter edition.

Sip on some mulled wine, eat some churros, and play some pétanque!

Visit MTLBlog for more headlines.

Those worried that the majority of the winter fun ends with the holidays need not fear! On Facebook, Les Jardineries has announced that it will reopen in January with an all-new winter edition. "Montreal's most bucolic site reopens this winter!" announces a Facebook event for the reopening.

Les Jardineries calls itself "a magnificent 'Biergarten:' bar, canteen, outdoor pizza oven, henhouse, vegetable garden, workshops, and fun activities."

"It is a space that encourages citizen involvement and spontaneous gatherings."

"In 2020, it becomes a four-season space!"

The popular site in the shadow of the Olympic Stadium in the summer is filled with visitors relaxing in Adirondack chairs and sipping beers under umbrellas and light strings as live musical performances animate the scene.

The winter grand opening event promises a similar, fun range of events but with a hivernal twist.

In January, expect "pétanque on ice, hot chocolate and mulled wine in [the] chalet, marshmallows, and games in the snow [...] all winter long to enjoy the cold season."

Fireplaces will toss heat and dancing light throughout the space. There will also be blankets, the event assures.

Cotton candy and churros will provide some additional warmth.

Entrance to Les Jardineries is free, as is participation in many of the activities.

Beverages are available for purchase with cash only. But there's an ATM on-site.

Even in winter leashed dogs are allowed to take part in the fun.

For the night of the winter opening, Reggae/Dub group Pull-Up Selecta, "the hottest collective in the metropolis," will be playing its tunes.

It's unclear what's in store for the rest of the winter. But stay tuned for a complete winter program!

Les Jardineries has as its mission to "[reappropriate] post-Olympic infrastructures, on a human scale and in the image of citizens" and advance local "artists, craftspeople, and shopkeepers" in an eco-responsible space that encourages urban agriculture.

MERCI MERCI MERCI 💚💛 Hier c’était la dernière soirée des jardineries. Merci pour cette belle saison. On se revoit cet hiver ! OUI OUI grosse nouvelle, on sera de retour en janvier en mode hivernal 🤩 Posted by Les Jardineries on Saturday, October 12, 2019

We look forward to seeing just how Les Jardineries furthers that mission in the wintertime!

Winter Opening Of Les Jardineries

When: Saturday, January 18, 2020: 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: L’Esplanade du Parc Olympique, 4115 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin

Cost: Free

See the Facebook event here!