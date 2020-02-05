The Montreal festival "Taste of the Caribbean" is coming back again this summer, and this year's theme will honour Bob Marley and reggae music.

It's sure to be an action-packed four days.

Get all the details below!

The Montreal festival "Taste of the Caribbean" down in the Old Port has chosen today to announce its 2020 return to summer in the city. Today marks what would have been Bob Marley's 75th birthday, and just because the legend's birthday happens in February doesn't mean we can't continue to celebrate his legacy all year round. For this reason, TOTC Montreal is announcing the 2020 festival to be the Reggae Edition.

The four-day festival will go down from Thursday, July 9 to Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Clock Tower Quay where they will host a variety of activities, as always.

At TOTC Montreal you can expect to see free concerts, taste some amazing local fare inspired by the islands, chat with a rum ambassador and dance your feet off.

TOTC Montreal is also bringing back the Del Monte soccer zone where you can face-off with 3-on-3 pickup games or just learn some slick tricks.

The best part is that entry is free, so if at any point during the weekend you need to just pretend you've escaped to the Caribbean, you won't have to spend a cent to do so.

What's most exciting about this year's edition is that they have decided to really focus on reggae as a way to celebrate the "life and legacy" of Bob Marley.

There will be four days of musical tributes to the reggae master, from roots & culture, dancehall, reggaeton, and afro-beats artists.

The weekend will kick off with a free tribute concert on Thursday night called "One Love Bob Marley."

The full schedule of performances has yet to be announced, though if last year was any indication we're in for a fantastic time full of music, food, drinks, and dancing.

Plus, the Clock Tower Quay will play host to the festival again this year. The location lends itself well to the "relaxed yet festive vibe" of TOTC Montreal.

Plus, organizers note that " the timing of the Reggae Edition is perfect as there hasn’t been a large scale, reggae themed event in the city for the last two years."

And there's no question that the Rum Zone makes this event one you don't want to miss.

Discover Caribbean rums of all kinds, from spiced to age and everything in between. Plus, the venue also hosts "free mixology demonstrations showing how to mix classic cocktails."

To keep up to date with announcements from Taste of the Caribbean, keep an eye on their website, Instagram or Facebook page.

Performers should be announced soon and early bird tickets go on sale this spring.