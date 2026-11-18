Canadians voted on the best donut at Tim Hortons and there was a clear winner
It's not the Honey Cruller!
Few things feel more Canadian than a box of Timbits on a road trip or a double-double on the way to work. Tim Hortons has been part of daily life in this country for more than 60 years, and just about everyone has a go-to order.
So we recently asked Narcity and MTL Blog readers a simple question: what’s the best donut at Tim Hortons right now?
More than 260 people weighed in, though not everyone was in the mood to pick a favourite. Plenty of commenters took the chance to vent about how the donuts and coffee have changed over the years, pointing to the shift away from baking donuts from scratch in stores. Others argued the chain isn't as Canadian as it used to be — a debate that's been brewing since Tim Hortons became part of global parent company Restaurant Brands International. (Side note: we looked into whether Tim Hortons is still Canadian last year, and the answer was a little more complicated than we imagined).
Still, plenty of readers had a clear favourite, and many haven't changed their order in years.
Tim's lineup has always mixed old-school classics with new arrivals. Some donuts have been around for decades, while others come and go with the seasons or show up as part of pop culture collabs. A few fan favourites have disappeared altogether, much to the frustration of longtime customers.
With that said, here are the 10 best donuts at Tim Hortons right now, according to readers, ranked by number of votes.
1. Apple Fritter
The apple fritter donut from Tim Hortons.Tim Hortons
The apple fritter took the top spot. Loaded with chunks of apple and cinnamon and coated in glaze, it's one of the heartiest options in the case. One reader called it their pick "hands down."
Even its biggest fans had one request, though: more apple.
2. Honey Cruller
The honey cruller donut from Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons
The honey cruller finished just a few votes behind. With its twisted, ridged shape and light, airy texture, it's one of the most recognizable donuts on the menu. "Honey cruller is the only answer," one reader wrote.
A few fans said they miss the cruller Timbits, too.
3. Boston Cream
The Boston Cream donut from Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons
Filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing, the Boston Cream is a classic for a reason. "Boston cream will always be the best," one reader said.
4. Sour Cream Glazed
The sour cream glazed donut from Tim Hortons.Tim Hortons
With its crackly glaze and dense, cakey centre, the sour cream glazed has a loyal following. "Sour cream glazed... always has been!" one reader wrote.
It also happens to be my personal favourite (especially right out of the oven.)
5. Maple
The maple donut from Tim Hortons.Tim Hortons
Maple donuts got plenty of love, whether it was the maple dip, the maple glazed or the Canadian Maple. Just know that not every location carries all of them, so you might have to hunt for your favourite.
6. Old Fashioned Plain
A plain donut from Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons
For readers who don't like their donuts too sweet, the old fashioned plain was the go-to. One fan said they like it because "no one drowns it with icing."
7. Chocolate Toasted Coconut
The chocolate toasted donut from Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons
This one has a devoted following, but it can be hard to track down, since several readers said not every location sells it. One fan still called it their favourite "hands down."
8. Blueberry Sour Cream Glazed
The blueberry sour cream glazed donut from Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons
A fruity twist on the sour cream glazed, this one made one reader's ideal order: an apple fritter, an old fashioned and a blueberry sour cream glazed, with a large black dark roast on the side.
With that said, this beloved treat is not always available on the standard menu.
9. Double Chocolate
The double chocolate donut from Tim Hortons.Tim Hortons
Chocolate lovers went with the double chocolate, though a few specified the "old school" version, suggesting it's not quite what it used to be.
10. The ELF holiday donuts
New ELF donuts at Time Hortons.Tim Hortons
The newest entry comes from Tim Hortons' current holiday lineup. One reader said they’re "in love" with the ELF-themed Chaos donut right now. Not everyone was convinced, though, with another calling the ELF Cola donut "nasty."
No matter what you think of them, they probably won't be around for much longer.
The donuts Canadians still miss
For some readers, the best Tim Hortons donut is one you can't buy anymore.
The Walnut Crunch was the most-missed by far, with one reader saying there hasn't been a good donut "after the walnut crunch disappeared." The Dutchie came up more than once, too, along with the Blueberry Fritter, the Peanut Crunch, the Caramel Fritter and the old cinnamon donuts.