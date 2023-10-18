This Tiny Home Airbnb Near Montreal Offers Privacy, Sweeping Views & Chic Decor
Pint-sized and highly prized. 🏞️
Bigger is often mistaken for better, but one tiny home in Lac-Beauport, Quebec is challenging the status quo. The Airbnb listing showcases more amenities than many full-sized homes, highlighting the power of smart design and space optimization.
Set against stunning mountain views of Quebec, Le Lagöm offers luxury and convenience without the bulk. From large windows to a state-of-the-art kitchenette, the petite property is big on delivering an exceptional experience.
The view of surrounding mountains from the bed. Courtesy of Airbnb.
The interior is neither cramped nor sparse, striking a balance that few homes achieve. Every item seems purposeful. The gas fireplace is a centrepiece that invites cozy gatherings and heartwarming conversations. And for those who believe that the heart of a home is its kitchen, this chalet doesn't disappoint. With amenities ranging from an espresso machine for that morning caffeine kick to a gas stove waiting for your cooking endeavours.
With a range of premium La Sève products in the bathroom, guests can indulge in a spa-like experience after a day of exploring. And when the mood for melody strikes, the JBL Bluetooth sound system is on standby, ensuring the chalet's vibes are always in tune with yours.
The view of the living and deck from the kitchen.Courtesy of Airbnb.
Outside, the property continues to impress. A hammock sways, enticing daydreamers, and a BBQ grill is ready for action. The outdoor dining area, complemented by sun loungers and a fire pit, is the perfect spot to unwind, enjoy a meal, or simply bask in the scenic views.
Security cameras and alarms are strategically placed, ensuring peace of mind during your stay. And for those driving in, parking won’t be an issue, with ample space available both on-premises and on the street.
Reviews paint a vivid picture. Guests have lauded the chalet for its "stunning" appearance and "breathtaking views." The exclusivity of its location might catch some off guard; as one reviewer pointed out, the cabin is not on Google Maps. But the drive there, it seems, is well worth the navigational effort. They noted, "It’s definitely important to follow the host’s additional directions… The views are outstanding and the decorations are gorgeous!"
A rainbow over the trees, visible from the deck.Courtesy of Airbnb.
Another amusing recount is from a couple who felt so high above, that they said some of their days felt like they were spent "in the clouds." That seems to be the magic of this place, where you might just find yourself floating on cloud nine.
A dock, extending over the forest, serves as an oasis for relaxation, conversation, and perhaps some introspection. The chalet is a 20- to 30-minute drive from Quebec City, offering easy access to historic landmarks and award-winning places to eat. Reviewers also note the cleanliness, excellent hospitality, and thoughtful inclusion of every necessity to make the tiny home an unforgettable retreat.
The bite-sized bungalow is available to book online for around $300 a night on average, positioning it competitively within the luxury rental market of the region.
The adage "good things come in small packages" has rarely rung truer. Whether you're seeking a city escape or an adventurous outing, this tiny chalet in Lac-Beauport proves that sometimes, it's not about the space but what you do with it.
Le Lagöm
Where: Lac-Beauport, Quebec