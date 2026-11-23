If you've ever dreamed of spending Christmas wandering through a quaint Scottish village complete with historic stone buildings, charming little shops, and snow-covered streets, you'll want to add this quaint town to your holiday travel list.

Just a road trip from Montreal, you can visit a charming small town in Ontario that transforms into a snowy Scottish Christmas village in winter.

Located in Eastern Ontario along the Tay River near Ottawa, Perth is a hidden gem with tons of history and charm.

The historic town is, in fact, one of the oldest settlements in Eastern Ontario, founded in the early 1800s by Scottish immigrants and named after Perth, Scotland.

That Scottish heritage can still be felt in town today, from the stone architecture to the cozy pubs and festive traditions that make it feel like you've stepped into the Highlands for the holidays.

One of the first things you'll notice when exploring Perth is its beautiful historic downtown. The streets are lined with 19th-century limestone buildings, local boutiques and cute storefronts that give the town a European feel.

When the town becomes blanketed in snow and holiday decorations start appearing in shop windows, it's easy to feel like you've been transported to a little village in the Scottish Highlands.

You can spend an afternoon exploring the local stores and shopping for unique gifts. There are antique stores, specialty shops, galleries and plenty of places to find the perfect gift.

Perth also comes alive during the holiday season with Christmas events and festivals.

One of the town's most magical holiday traditions is its Holiday Merchant Display Contest, when local merchants transform their storefronts with festive displays celebrating the season.

Visitors can stroll and admire the holiday displays, and even vote on their favourites until December 13.

On November 28, you can get into the holiday spirit at the town's annual Yuletide Fair at St. Paul's United Church and browse a variety of handmade items and Christmas gifts while enjoying home-baked treats.

Also on November 28, the CPKC Holiday Train will be making a stop in Perth to kick off the holiday season with free live performances and fundraising for local food banks and food shelves.

On December 4, visitors can enjoy an annual tradition in town at the Festival of Lights. Each year, hundreds of people gather at the Tay Basin for an evening of festive cheer, light displays and entertainment.

You can enjoy carolling around a bonfire, seasonal treats, and a drone show that will light up the night sky. Then, head inside the Crystal Palace to experience the Community Christmas Trees, a tradition that continues throughout the holiday season.

On December 5, you can shop high-quality, handmade goods from local artisans and makers at the Nick of Time Christmas Craft Show at the Crystal Palace, and check out the Santa Claus Parade, which will bring festive floats and holiday music to downtown Perth.

Throughout December, there will also be plenty of musical Christmas performances, including Christmas choirs, bands, and classical music shows.

A full list of the Christmas and holiday events and performances can be found on the town's website.

In winter, the town's riverside scenery also becomes especially enchanting. Visit Stewart Park, a gorgeous green space tucked behind Perth's historic Town Hall, that transforms into a winter wonderland once the snow falls.

The park sits along the Tay River and features winding pathways, mature trees and picturesque bridges.

Between its Scottish roots, charming heritage buildings and festive winter celebrations, Perth offers plenty of reasons to plan a holiday escape.

If a trip to Scotland isn't in the cards this Christmas, this charming small town with snow-dusted streets and twinkling holiday lights might just be the next best thing.

Town of Perth website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.