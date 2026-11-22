This town near Montreal is a mini Switzerland and looks like a Christmas card
It's the perfect Christmas road trip. 🎄
If you've ever dreamed of spending Christmas in a little European mountain village, you might not have to travel quite as far as you think.
Just a short drive from Montreal, you can visit a Quebec destination that looks like it belongs in the Swiss Alps, with a quaint village straight out of a Christmas postcard.
Located in the Laurentians, Mont-Tremblant is a four-season ski resort town known for its mountain scenery and European-inspired village.
The region has been called "Little Switzerland" because of its beautiful scenery and picturesque pedestrian village.
At the foot of the mountain, the village is filled with colourful buildings, alpine-style architecture, and winding streets that look especially magical under a blanket of snow.
The resort offers tons to do and see, including shopping, dining, nightlife and plenty of winter activities.
In the village, you can wander past bright, colourful buildings, admire the chalet-inspired storefronts and take in views of the surrounding mountains. With its old-world charm and picturesque setting, it'd be easy to forget you're still in Canada here and not in a little Swiss village.
There are plenty of cozy spots to duck into, too, from cafes and restaurants to boutiques, souvenir shops and specialty stores.
Of course, one of the biggest draws of Mont-Tremblant is its mountain. The resort is home to a sprawling ski area (covering 309 hectares and including 103 trails on four sides), with runs for beginners and expert skiers, making it a popular destination for skiers and snowboarders.
You can spend the day gliding down snowy slopes surrounded by mountain scenery before heading back to the village for some well-deserved après-ski activities.
If you're not too into skiing, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the winter landscape in Mont-Tremblant. You can enjoy winter activities like dog sledding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice skating, ice fishing and more.
For a particularly scenic experience, take a ride in the resort's gondola to admire the scenery from above. The views of the mountains and surrounding landscape are especially beautiful during the winter season.
During the holiday season, the village becomes even more magical. Storefronts become adorned with festive decorations, glowing lights, and seasonal displays, making a visit feel like stepping right into a Christmas card.
There are also plenty of holiday festivities taking place at the resort.
Visit Place St-Bernard to find the heart of the holiday magic. From December 19th to January 2nd, the square will have a host of Christmas and wintry offerings, with something new each day.
There will be outdoor hockey games, creative workshops, Christmas carols, and even ice-sculpture demos that the public can enjoy.
This year, visitors can also enjoy Luminosa, intimate candlelight musical performances taking place in the resort's small Saint Bernard Chapel.
Outside the resort, Mont-Tremblant offers plenty more to see and do during the season.
Visit Mont-Tremblant National Park for snowshoeing and backcountry skiing and hiking, or head to Domaine Saint-Bernard to find 32 kilometres of cross-country and Nordic skiing routes for beginners and experts alike.
Downtown Mont-Tremblant is also a great place to explore, with restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries lining its charming streets.
Located about an hour and a half from Montreal, Mont-Tremblant makes for a perfect winter getaway, without having to leave Quebec. You can visit as a wintry day trip, or book a chalet and turn it into a longer stay.
Whether you'll be hitting the slopes or just want to wander through a snowy village that looks like it was lifted from a European Christmas postcard, this mountain town offers a magical seasonal escape close to home.
Tourisme Mont-Tremblant website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.