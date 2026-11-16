8 popular vacation spots Canadians should skip in 2027, according to travel experts
You've been warned.
With winter and a new calendar year almost upon us, many Canadians are already daydreaming about where to travel to next. But before you start booking a ticket, the experts at Fodor's Travel have a few destinations they would like you to reconsider.
Last week, the well-known travel guide publisher released its 2027 No List, an annual roundup of destinations that have become so popular that tourism is putting a strain on the area, along with the people who live there.
With that said, the No List isn't a call to boycott anywhere, which can hurt the local economies that depend on visitors. "The No List isn't a declaration that these places aren't wonderful. In many cases, that's precisely the problem," Editorial Director Jeremy Tarr said.
Instead, the goal is to get travellers thinking about the impact of their trip before they book, and for each destination, the publication suggests when to go, how to visit more responsibly or where to go instead. The list also isn't about whether a destination is safe to visit. For that, Global Affairs Canada's latest travel advisories page is the place to look.
So before you lock in that 2027 getaway, here are the eight destinations Fodor's would like you to think twice about
Albanian Riviera, Albania
Why it's popular: Turquoise water, low prices and a coastline that has been all over social media.
Why you should pass: According to Fodor's, that online hype led to record visitor numbers in 2025 and 2026, and the southern beach towns can't keep up. Unregulated hotels and apartments reportedly lack proper waste and wastewater treatment, and luxury resorts are said to be encroaching on protected marine parks.
Instead: Fodor's suggests rafting the Vjosë Wild River or hiking the Accursed Mountains inland, and staying away in July and August.
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Why it's popular: Cliffside villages, lemon groves and some of the most photographed coastline in Europe.
Why you should pass: Positano reportedly drew more than 132,000 visitors against about 3,700 residents, and that's a lot of people for one narrow cliffside road. Short-term rentals have squeezed the local housing market, and buses, taxis and rental cars regularly gridlock the route.
Instead: Try Calabria or the Cilento Coast. If you do go to the Amalfi Coast, skip the rental car, take ferries and visit in winter.
Bali, Indonesia
Why it's popular: Beaches, temples, rice terraces and a reputation as a dream destination.
Why you should pass: Fodor's points to ongoing pollution, waste and water shortages. Trash burning reportedly causes daily spikes in toxic fine-particle air pollution, and construction on UNESCO-recognized rice terraces has removed natural flood defences, which has contributed to deadly floods.
Instead: Consider Siargao in the Philippines or Lombok in Indonesia. If Bali is non-negotiable, avoid Canggu and Seminyak, stay in eco-lodges in the north or east and pay the foreign-visitor levy.
Corsica, France
Why it's popular: Rugged mountains, hidden coves and a quieter feel than the French Riviera.
Why you should pass: More than 36% of residences on the island are reportedly second homes, and summer tourism is said to empty grocery stores. Separatist groups have also reportedly bombed unoccupied vacation homes and construction sites.
Instead: Fodor's suggests Sardinia, which has more infrastructure for mass summer tourism. If you do visit Corsica, stay in locally staffed hotels instead of short-term rentals and go in October.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Why it's popular: Castles, cobblestone streets and one of the world's biggest arts festivals.
Why you should pass: Fodor's cites congestion and the effects of short-term rentals on local communities. During the Festival Fringe in August, the city's population reportedly roughly sextuples, and artists and working-class residents are being priced out. The Royal Mile no longer has a post office, a pharmacy or a family doctor.
Instead: Try Glasgow, which has a strong arts scene and lower prices. If you go to Edinburgh, book a traditional hotel, avoid August and explore beyond the Old Town.
Kyoto, Japan
Why it's popular: Shrines, geisha districts, gardens and a spot on just about every Japan itinerary.
Why you should pass: Fodor's says the city wasn't built for its roughly 62 million annual visitors. Crowds make the bus network hard to use for people who live there, and authorities have banned entry to some Gion alleys to protect geisha.
Instead: Try Kanazawa, which has samurai districts, teahouses and gardens, with far fewer crowds. If you go to Kyoto, get to the shrines around 6 a.m. and take the subway instead of buses.
Ngorongoro, Tanzania
Why it's popular: A giant volcanic crater that is one of Africa's top safari destinations.
Why you should pass: Human rights groups argue that the Tanzanian government is restricting grazing rights and healthcare to push out the Indigenous Maasai, possibly to make room for luxury safari lodges. Maasai leaders have reportedly asked travellers to stay away.
Instead: Fodor's suggests community-owned conservancies in Kenya that border the Maasai Mara and share revenue with local communities. If you do go, make sure your operator is transparent about how much of the fees goes to locals.
Sedona, Arizona
Why it's popular: Red rock scenery, hiking trails and a popular winter road trip for some Canadians.
Why you should pass: A town of fewer than 10,000 residents reportedly absorbs about three million visitors a year. About one-fifth of its housing stock is permitted for short-term rentals, and a state law limits the city's ability to regulate them, which has pushed the median home price to near $900,000.
Instead: Try Snow Canyon State Park in Utah, or use Flagstaff as a base. If you do go to Sedona, choose a hotel, since the city has more than 1,800 traditional hotel rooms.
Fodor's also has a Go List, and one Canadian spot is on it
Along with the No List, Fodor's released its 2027 Go List of 27 emerging destinations. The picks announced so far include Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve in British Columbia, Shikoku in Japan, Grenada, Bardstown in Kentucky, Burlington in Vermont, Chicago's South Side, Kingston in New York, the Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia and Ponce in Puerto Rico.
You can explore the entire list here.
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