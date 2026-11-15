This magical village near Montreal was named the best Christmas town in Canada
It's just a quick road trip away. 🎄
If you've ever dreamed of spending the holidays in a picture-perfect village straight out of a Christmas movie, you don't have to travel far to find it.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a quaint small town with historic stone buildings, cute shops, cozy cafes and streets that look like they've been pulled from a storybook that has all the ingredients for a magical holiday getaway.
Located in the Mississippi Mills area, about 45 minutes west of Ottawa, Almonte is a charming small-town destination with plenty to see and do.
Home to historic buildings, quaint streets and charm on every corner, Almonte is a lovely place to visit year-round, but winter definitely brings a bit of extra magic to the town.
In fact, the town was recently named among the most magical Christmas towns in North America and earned a spot as Canada's best Christmas town in a ranking by Journeyscape.
Come the first snowfall, Almonte transforms into a winter wonderland, looking like something straight out of a Hallmark holiday movie.
But the town doesn't just look like a Christmas movie -- the village has actually appeared in multiple Christmas movies, including Hallmark films, earning it the nickname of the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario."
Movies filmed in the area include The Christmas Setup, Christmas Around the Corner, Maps and Mistletoe, and Christmas Scavenger Hunt.
You can even explore some of the filming locations on a self-guided tour around town. Keep an eye out for recognizable storefronts and landmarks as you wander through the historic downtown. You can find a full list of stores, restaurants, and other places in town that have been featured in films online.
The downtown area is also great for finding local shops and boutiques, as well as cozy cafes and restaurants to tuck into for a bite.
Christmas is a wonderful time to explore Almonte's locally owned shops, especially if you're looking for unique gifts and stocking stuffers.
You can browse handmade goods, clothing, home decor and other treasures at Cheerfully Made Goods + Markets. The shop, which showcases Canadian makers, is a great place to find something a little more unique.
For something sweet, make a stop at Hummingbird Chocolate. The award-winning chocolate shop specializes in "bean-to-bar" treats and also has a cafe.
Almonte also has plenty of ways to get into the festive spirit. If you're visiting in early December, don't miss Light Up the Night, a wintry open-air concert featuring a breathtaking display of fireworks that's known as one of the most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada.
This year, the concert takes place on December 4th and will have entertainment, vendors, and a Christmas craft fair.
The Almonte Christmas Parade takes place shortly after on December 6th, with colourful, brightly lit parade floats, as well as free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and skating.
Beyond the festivities, Almonte is a beautiful place to explore in winter. You can take a stroll along the Riverwalk, which follows the Mississippi River past historic mill buildings and scenic waterfalls to see a frozen landscape.
The nearby Mill of Kintail Conservation Area is another lovely spot to enjoy the outdoors, with wooded trails and historic structures.
At roughly two and a half hours from Montreal, Almonte makes for a great road trip if you're after a little small-town Christmas magic.
Whether you'll be browsing its charming boutiques, visiting movie locations or admiring its twinkling streets, the village offers plenty of reasons to make the journey.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.