Quebec's winter tire deadline is almost here and having the wrong ones could get you a fine
There's a quick trick to check if your tires are still good.
Quebec's winter tire deadline is upon us.
But every fall, Quebec drivers run the same little experiment. The roads are dry, the deadline hasn't passed, and nobody remembers the last time they saw a police officer checking tires. So how much does the rule actually matter?
With December 1 two weeks out, it's worth knowing that having winter tires isn't enough. They have to be the right ones.
Which tires count?
According to the SAAQ, all motorized road vehicles registered in Quebec must have four winter tires from December 1 to March 15, inclusive. That includes rental cars, mopeds, motorized scooters and motorcycles.
Not every tire labelled for cold weather makes the cut. Since December 15, 2014, only tires with the official winter tire pictogram, a mountain with a snowflake in the middle, and studded tires are considered winter tires under the Highway Safety Code. Studded tires are allowed from October 15 to May 1 on passenger vehicles, taxis and commercial vehicles weighing up to 3,000 kg.
How to check your tires
The pictogram is only the first test. The SAAQ says the tread should be at least 4.8 mm (6/32 in) deep across the whole width of the tire. Tire shop owner Sam Singh of OK Pneus Terrebonne told us that tires worn down to around 4/32 of an inch aren’t safe for another winter, and that winter tires are generally good for about six years.
The Quebec government also suggests a quick test you can do at home. Place a Canadian quarter in a groove of the tread with the caribou’s nose pointing down. If you can still see the caribou’s snout, the tire won’t grip well in deep snow.
Age matters too. To find out when a tire was made, look for the DOT number on the sidewall. The last four digits are the week and year, so 3622 means the 36th week of 2022.
What's the fine?
Drivers caught without winter tires between those dates face a fine of $200 to $300, plus costs.
Do police actually check?
Not in the way you might expect. Narcity Québec reports that dedicated winter tire roadblocks are rare, but police can check your tires if they pull you over for another offence, or after a collision.
Who's exempt?
According to the Quebec government, the rule doesn't apply to vehicles registered outside the province. A few other drivers get a pass, too:
- Vehicles bought from a dealer, for the first seven days after the purchase
- Leased vehicles, during the last seven days of a lease of 12 months or more
- Vehicles with dealer plates
- Vehicles with a temporary registration certificate, for up to seven days
- Motor homes
- Vehicles with a winter tire exemption certificate, which you can request through SAAQclic or at a SAAQ service outlet
We broke down the full list of exemptions earlier this fall.
When to book
Singh says his shop was already fully booked for November, and that the first week of December was full too. Customers who held out for nicer weather are being offered appointments after the deadline. "Please don’t wait until the last minute," he said.
As for when to make the switch, temperature is a better cue than the calendar. The SAAQ says the rubber in summer and all-season tires starts to harden and lose its grip once temperatures drop below 7°C, or when there's snow or ice on the road. A meteorologist told us something similar last year: "Even if there's no snow at all, winter tires perform much better once the temperature drops."
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