Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.
In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Participation Guidelines, detailed below.
Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.
First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.
Participation Guidelines
- Be respectful: Personal attacks, harassment, threats or insults directed towards the article author, subject of the article, or other users will not be tolerated.
- Hate speech: Any comment that encourages violence or targets someone based on their race, ethnicity, religion, political views, physical ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, etc. is strictly prohibited. Diversity and inclusion is a part of Narcity’s DNA, and we want our community to know that we do not tolerate this behavior.
- Vulgarity & explicit content: Comments containing vulgar words and imagery will be removed.
- Libel & defamation: Any comments that are libelous and defamatory in nature, or violate any laws, will be removed.
- Spam, advertising & bots: Users posting spam will be restricted and comments will be deleted.
- Links: Any comments containing links to inappropriate content will be removed.
- Safety: We strongly recommend that you do not post personal information in order to maintain your own safety while participating in our online community.
- Reporting a violation: To report a violation of these guidelines, use the “Flag” button which can be found on the right-hand side of each individual comment. Our moderators will then review the comment and take any necessary action.
Thank you for participating in our community!