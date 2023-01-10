The Bell AHL All-Star Classic Is The Family Event You Can't Miss This Winter
Tickets start at $39!
Calling all hockey fans! Do you want to see the AHL's best players in action at a special two-day event? You're in luck: 2023 All-Star Classic presented by Bell, in collaboration with Manulife Bank, is happening in Laval on February 5 and 6, with tickets for both events starting at $39.
Courtesy of the Laval Rocket
There are so many activities to check out at Place Bell during these two days. On Sunday, February 5, get the fun started at the afternoon outdoor Fan Jam tailgate party, which will include games, prizes, food and drinks, and a DJ playing great music to get you pumped up.
Courtesy of the Laval Rocket
Later, at 6 p.m., watch your favourite players do what they do best at the Skills Competition presented by RONA. The best players in the league will be showing off their skills and competing for the top spot in categories like fastest skating, most powerful shot, and accuracy.
Courtesy of the Laval Rocket
If you want to keep the party going, Molson Export is hosting a private afterparty to round out the night. Tickets to the exclusive event will be drawn during the Skills Competition, and you can also follow the Laval Rocket's social networks to be among the first to register.
Courtesy of the Laval Rocket
On February 6, the Fan Jam continues with more tailgating activities all afternoon. Then, at 7 p.m. at Place Bell, the main event: the All-Star Challenge presented by Mise-o-jeu. The biggest stars from all four divisions of the league will compete in an exciting 3-on-3 hockey game. During the intermission, the concert series presented by Coke Studio will get you out of your seat to dance to the beats of FouKi and Koriass.
Courtesy of the Laval Rocket
Has the idea of watching some of the highest-calibre hockey got you excited yet? Tickets for both events start at $39 for guaranteed fun with your friends or family. So what are you waiting for? Mark your calendar!