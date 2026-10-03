Quebec City police investigate death of 21-year-old man as homicide

Quebec City police investigate homicide
Quebec City police investigate homicide
A Quebec City police car is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec City police say the death of a 21-year-old man found in a home Friday is being investigated as a homicide.

Police identify the victim as Gabriel-Simon Akokane and say he has a criminal record.

They say officers found Akokane dead around 11 a.m. while carrying out a search at a home in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste neighbourhood.

Police say the search was part of an investigation by the force’s urban violence unit.

Sandra Dion, a police spokesperson, says Akokane had injuries on his body but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A mobile command post is at the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

How much cheaper is a regular grocery run at Super C compared to IGA? We did the math

Is Super C really that much cheaper?

I blind-tasted ultra-cheap chocolate against name brands — One punched WAY above its price

I put bargain chocolate up against Lindt and MrBeast's Feastables to see what's actually worth your money. 👀

Americans' interest in Canada travel has surged — Here's where Canadians are going instead

Americans are looking at flights to Canada 8 times faster than the other way around.

This hike near Montreal takes you through a red and gold forest to a hidden turquoise lake

It's the perfect fall outing from the city. 🍂

These 7 Montreal restaurants were hit with massive health inspection fines in 2026

Fines range from $8,000 to $16,900 since January.

Canadians are permanently leaving the country in record numbers but Quebecers are staying put

Over 100,000 Canadians left the country last year.

Canada's grocery benefit hits your bank account soon and it pays more than the GST/HST credit

It's 25% higher than the GST/HST credit

8 stunning fall road trips that are 2 hours or less from Montreal

Autumn towns and fall colours await. 🚗🍂

The building under Montreal's iconic pink house is in 'imminent danger' — Here's what we know

It's home to one of the city's quirkiest landmarks.

McGill slipped in a new ranking of the world's best universities (but it's not all bad news)

McGill is now Canada's second-best school.