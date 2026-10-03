8 stunning fall road trips that are 2 hours or less from Montreal
Autumn towns and fall colours await. 🚗🍂
There's no better time for a road trip from Montreal than autumn. When the leaves start turning shades of red, yellow and orange, it's the perfect time to hit the road and head to a scenic small town or majestic national park.
The great news is that you don't have to go far to find postcard-worthy views and fall colours like something out of a painting. Just a couple of hours from the city (or less), you can visit charming towns, scenic parks and colourful countryside destinations that make for the perfect fall escape.
All set within 2 hours or less from the city, here are eight road trips from Montreal you'll want to take this season.
Sutton
Why You Need To Go: Set in the Eastern Townships about 1 hour and 15 minutes from Montreal, Sutton is a charming mountain village that makes for the perfect autumn getaway.
Mont Sutton offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventures. Here, you can go mountain biking, enjoy ziplining or a zipline coaster, and explore a network of scenic hiking trails.
The Sentier du Village-Montagne trail links the mountain and the heart of the village to Sutton’s Parc d’Environnement Naturel, which features one of the most beautiful trail networks in Quebec, made all the more lovely by the changing leaves.
The area is also known for its rolling vineyards, artisan food producers and local gastronomy, so whether you're into adventure or food, you’ll find it all here.
Until October 18, you can also enjoy the Sutton Fall Festival at the mountain, with free outdoor concerts, hiking, disc golfing, mountain biking, equipment sales and more.
North Hatley
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the Eastern Townships region, North Hatley is a charming village nestled at the tip of Lake Massawippi.
Founded in 1897, the village is known as one of the most beautiful small towns of Quebec. Fall is a particularly stunning time to visit, and the perfect time to tour the village by bike or on foot and admire the fall foliage.
Over the years, many of the charming, century-old homes in the village have been transformed into cute inns, B&Bs and restaurants.
One of the prettiest stays in town is the Manoir Hovey, a 5-star hotel renowned for its refined, country-style decor and beautiful lake views.
Until mid-October, you can also shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, cheeses, honey, flowers, and much more at the North Hatley Farmer's Market.
Parc Omega
Why You Need To Go: Located about an hour and a half from Montreal, Parc Omega is a year-round nature park where you can see a variety of Canadian wildlife.
Visitors can enjoy a 12-kilometre self-drive safari through the 890-hectare preserve, where you might spot deer, elk, bison, caribou and other animals roaming in their natural habitats.
The park also offers several hiking trails from which you can admire the fall foliage, including an aerial boardwalk where you can walk high among the trees.
Until November, visitors can also enjoy the Oniro trail, a night walk and immersive journey that combines projections, enchanting scenery, and music for a magical experience in the forest.
Mont-Tremblant
Why You Need To Go: Located just a couple of hours from Montreal, Mont-Tremblant is a four-season destination with so much to see, do and eat.
While it's known as a winter destination thanks to its famous ski resort, fall is a beautiful time to visit, when the changing leaves create a colourful backdrop of red, orange and gold that frames the charming village like something out of a postcard.
Walking through Mont-Tremblant's cobblestone streets and passing colourful, multi-story buildings with steeply pitched roofs like those you'd see in a European mountain town, it'd be easy to forget you're still in Canada while visiting.
Don't miss a ride on Mont-Tremblant's panoramic gondola, a unique experience that delivers breathtaking views of Lake Tremblant and the Laurentians.
Mont-Tremblant National Park is a great place for hiking and admiring the changing leaves. The park is home to more than 400 lakes and over 100 kilometres of hiking trails with many beautiful, panoramic lookout points.
Coaticook
Why You Need To Go: Set in the Eastern Townships, just under 2 hours from Montreal, Coaticook is a town that's chock-full of attractions, activities, nature and culture.
Here, you'll find the Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook, home to the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, hiking and mountain biking trails, as well as the popular Foresta Lumina, an illuminated forest walk experience.
The park's suspension bridge makes for a great place to take in the fall colours, and you'll also find two observation towers, a cave, a dam, and waterfalls here.
After getting your fill of nature in the park, head to downtown Coaticook for shopping and restaurants, and be sure to leave some time to explore the agrotourism in the area.
La Mauricie National Park
Why You Need To Go: Located in Quebec's Laurentian Mountains, La Mauricie National Park is a wild, yet accessible, park home to waterfalls, forests, lakes and trails that are beautiful to visit in the fall.
During the fall, which is the low season in the park, visitors have access to a network of over 97 kilometres of hiking trails in these sectors, with limited services, including outhouses and shelters. A map of the park's fall hiking trails can be found online.
The park also has a variety of lookouts and photo points offering stunning views of the Laurentians landscape and fall colours, including peaks reached by hiking and cascading waterfalls where you might even be able to take a dip.
After spending some time in nature, head to the town of Shawnigan for cozy cafes, boutiques, restaurants and even a year-round sugar shack.
Val-David
Why You Need To Go: Just over an hour from Montreal, Val-David is a picturesque village located in the mountains in the Laurentides region of Quebec that's known as a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.
Here, you'll find the Parc Règional de Val-David-Val-Morin, a vast nature park offering a network of hiking and mountain biking trails as well as breathtaking vistas, especially once fall hits and the leaves change colour.
The park has more than 60 kilometres of marked trails to choose from. For a truly unforgettable experience, don't miss the spectacular views from the summits of Mount Condor, Mount McMaster and Mount King.
The village is also known as the "cradle of climbing in Quebec," with many varied climbing trails available.
Val-David is also a haven for art and culture enthusiasts, with exhibitions, local markets, and artisan workshops in town.
Stowe
Why You Need To Go: Located just 2 hours south of Montreal, Stowe is a U.S. town that's like a fall postcard come to life.
Set in the state of Vermont, Stowe draws visitors from all over the world for its idyllic landscape and quaint town, which is only made even more stunning once the leaves start changing colour.
The beautiful foliage can be seen all around town, but some spots offer particularly great viewing. Smuggler's Notch State Park offers hiking and climbing as well as a narrow, winding road that cuts through the Green Mountains for a stunning fall drive.
Stowe also offers three beautiful covered bridges, each with its own story and unique design and surrounded by fall colours.
Leave some time to explore the walkable downtown, where you'll find well-preserved historic buildings, boutique shopping, restaurants, cafes, and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.