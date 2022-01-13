Trending Topics

Quebec Police Think A Father Intentionally Set Off An Explosion That Killed Him & His Sons

Both boys were under the age of three.

A Monday morning Saguenay explosion that killed a father and his two sons may have been a murder-suicide, according to Quebec police.

The blast occurred on January 10 at 10 a.m. on rue Dubose in the neighbourhood of Arvida.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu told MTL Blog that information uncovered by an investigative unit suggests the explosion was an intentional act by the 39-year-old man. Both children were under the age of three.

The SQ says the man "had knowledge of how to handle explosives."

As of Thursday morning, investigators are trying to determine what kind of explosive caused the blast, Beaulieu added.

There are no other details as of the time of writing.

