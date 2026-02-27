Canada has updated its travel warnings for these 7 popular spring break destinations
Advisories range from "exercise a high degree of caution" to "avoid all travel."
Spring break is right around the corner, and if you're dreaming of white-sand beaches, all-inclusives, and tropical cocktails, you're probably not thinking about travel advisories. But maybe you should be.
The Government of Canada has updated its travel warnings for several of the most popular warm-weather getaways Canadians flock to this time of year. The advisories don't necessarily mean you need to cancel your trip, but they do mean you should go in with your eyes open.
Concerns range from violent crime and petty theft to fuel shortages, power outages, and terrorism threats, and some destinations carry more serious red flags than others.
Advisories are classified across four risk levels: "Take normal security precautions," "Exercise a high degree of caution," "Avoid non-essential travel," and "Avoid all travel."
Here's where things stand for some of the hottest spring break spots right now.
Jamaica
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution due to high levels of violent crime, particularly outside tourist areas.
Jamaica is a perennial favourite for Canadians looking to escape the cold, and for good reason. The beaches are stunning, the vibes are unmatched, and the food is incredible.
That said, violent crime remains a real concern, even in tourist-heavy areas like Montego Bay and Kingston. Armed robbery and assault do occur at resorts, and certain urban neighbourhoods carry serious gang-related risks.
Worth noting: parts of western Jamaica are still recovering from Hurricane Melissa, which caused significant infrastructure damage in October 2025. Stick to well-patrolled resort areas, avoid walking alone at night, and don't flash valuables.
Read the full Jamaica travel advisory
Bahamas
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution due to high rates of crime, especially in Nassau and Freeport.
The Bahamas looks like paradise on Instagram, but crime in cities like Nassau and Freeport is a genuine concern. Petty theft is common around cruise terminals and resort areas, and more serious incidents, including armed robbery and sexual assault, have been reported.
One specific heads-up: don't get out of your car to move objects blocking the road, as it could be a setup for a carjacking. Stick to tourist areas, keep your doors locked, and use only officially marked taxis with "TN" on yellow license plates.
Read the full Bahamas travel advisory
Dominican Republic
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution due to crime.
The DR remains one of the most visited destinations for Canadians, and most trips go smoothly. But petty crime is rampant — pickpocketing, bag snatching, and drive-by thefts on motorcycles are all common, including inside resort areas and hotel rooms. Violent crime does occur, mostly after dark in larger cities.
The border region with Haiti remains closed and is considered highly unstable, so steer well clear of that area. Card skimming is also widespread, so be extra careful at ATMs. Note that you must complete an E-ticket form before boarding your flight.
Read the full Dominican Republic travel advisory
Cuba
Risk Level: Avoid non-essential travel due to worsening shortages of fuel, electricity, and basic necessities including food, water, and medicine.
Cuba's advisory is among the most serious on this list, and it's one Canadians should take very seriously before booking. The situation has deteriorated significantly. Daily scheduled power cuts are the norm, unexpected nationwide blackouts can last more than 24 hours, and fuel shortages are making it nearly impossible to get around the island. Even resorts are being affected.
Multiple Canadian airlines have suspended service to Cuba until further notice, though international flights remain available for now. The government is actively encouraging Canadians already in Cuba to consider leaving while options remain available. There's also an active Hepatitis A outbreak among return travellers from Cuba.
Read the full Cuba travel advisory
Mexico
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution overall, with large portions of multiple states under "Avoid non-essential travel" warnings.
Mexico is complicated, and its advisory reflects that. The overall country-wide rating is "exercise a high degree of caution," but several states carry elevated "avoid non-essential travel" designations due to cartel activity, kidnappings, and violent crime — including parts of Chiapas, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, and others.
Even in popular tourist zones, violent incidents at hotels and nightclubs have occurred. On February 22, 2026, criminal groups set up burning roadblocks across multiple Mexican cities, though the situation has since stabilized. If you're heading to a resort area, travel by air and stay within the resort zone. Also note: vaping devices and e-cigarettes are illegal to bring into Mexico.
Read the full Mexico travel advisory
Belize
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution due to high levels of violent crime throughout the country, with Southside Belize City under an "Avoid non-essential travel" warning.
Belize doesn't always make the spring break radar, but it's a growing destination for Canadians drawn to its barrier reef, ancient ruins, and jungle adventures. The safety picture is less rosy, though. Belize has one of the highest per-capita murder rates in the world, and violent crime is not limited to specific zones. Gang violence is a major issue in Southside Belize City, which carries its own elevated advisory. Popular tourist spots, including Caye Caulker, San Pedro, and Placencia, have all seen incidents. Avoid travelling after dark, travel in groups, and note that taxis are considered unsafe, as the advisory specifically recommends avoiding them if possible.
Read the full Belize travel advisory
Turks and Caicos Islands
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution due to crime.
Crime is on the rise in Turks and Caicos, particularly on Providenciales, the most popular island. Armed home invasions, sexual assaults, and gang-related gun violence have all been reported. One specific warning from the advisory: avoid unmarked, illegal taxis known as "jitneys," as drivers have been involved in sexual assaults.
Also, if you're planning to bring a firearm — even declared — know that importing one without prior police commissioner approval carries a mandatory minimum 12-year prison sentence.