4 Must-Have Accessories Your Bedroom Deserves
Level up your sleep game!
The search for the perfect bedroom accessory ends right here. We've all had those restless nights, tossing and turning, wishing we had invested in better bedding. Well, Octave might just have the solution you've been dreaming of.
Bamboo Sheets
Price: Starting at $89
Details: Ever thought about saying goodbye to your traditional cotton sheets? With Octave's Bamboo Sheets, Canada’s best cooling sheets, every night will feel like a mini-vacation. Made from 100% natural bamboo, these sheets not only offer a silky touch but ensure you stay cool all night, every night. And with three chic colours to choose from, your bedroom will be the epitome of style!
Platform Bed
Price: Starting at $229
Details: You know what they say: the foundation is as essential as the mattress. And Octave's Platform Bed proves just that. This isn’t your typical bed frame. With removable and adjustable legs, this bed adapts to your needs, making it easily a number-one pick for essential bedroom purchases.
Adjustable Bed
Price: Starting at $949
Details: Imagine this: A bed that bends, curves, and adjusts precisely to your preference. Sounds too good to be true? Not with Octave's Adjustable Bed. Considered one of the best in class for adjustable beds and with hundreds of 5-star reviews, this isn't just a bed—it's an experience. Those massage modes? Trust us; they're game-changers.
Comfort Sleep Bundle
Price: Starting at $300
Details: Who said you can't have it all? With Octave's Comfort Sleep Bundle, filled with some of Canada’s best bedding accessories, you absolutely can. Dive into a set of premium sateen cotton sheets, rest easy with a protective mattress cover, and let your head sink into plush pillows. If you're grabbing an Octave mattress, they'll toss this bundle in for free!
But here's the real deal-sealer: most Octave accessories come with a 120-night sleep trial. That's right. Octave is so confident you'll adore the company's most popular bedding accessories that they give you four months to test them out.
So, if you've been hesitating about upgrading your bedroom, now's the time to take the plunge. Dive into Octave's world, and trust us, you won't regret it. It's where dreams truly come to life.