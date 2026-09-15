In the news today: Carney wraps summit, Quebec TV debate, Catherine O’Hara tribute
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Carney to deliver remarks, hold press conference on day two of investment summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to wrap up his government investment summit in Toronto today.
He is set to deliver remarks and speak with reporters, and take part in a fireside chat with the head of P-S-P Investments, one of Canada's largest pension investors.
Hundreds of executives and global asset managers are attending the summit, as Carney looks to attract one-trillion dollars in new investment to Canada over the next five years.
Critics voiced concerns during a protest through the downtown on Monday, saying they're worried about the future of public services, pipelines and arms manufacturing.
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Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal gestures as she speaks to the media during a campaign stop in Montreal on Monday Sept. 14, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Quebec party leaders are set to spar in their first debate this evening
Quebec party leaders and voters alike are preparing for the first major campaign debate tonight.
The debate on TVA, scheduled for 8 p.m., will feature all five party leaders and is expected to focus on three main themes: the economy, taxes and public services, and the future of Quebec.
Leaders slowed down their announcements early in the week to prepare for the debate, though the Parti Québécois is set to unveil the financial framework of its platform today — the last of the major parties to do so.
Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.
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Voters leave a polling station after casting ballots in an Alberta byelection for the Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills riding, in Cremona, Alta., Monday, June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta NDP wins byelection in longtime Conservative riding of Calgary-Shaw
Naheed Nenshi's NDP on Monday declared victory in a south Calgary byelection after unofficial results showed the Opposition party snatched up the longtime Conservative stronghold of Calgary-Shaw.
Unofficial results show NDP candidate Kyle Campbell received 7,461 votes, more than 500 ballots ahead of Mike Derry, who ran under Premier Danielle Smith's governing United Conservative Party.
The south Calgary riding, created in 1986, has long voted Conservative, with the NDP winning the seat only once in 2015 as part of the "orange wave" that brought former premier Rachel Notley into government.
Elections Alberta says an official count is set for Sept. 24.
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The portrait of King Charles III is seen on the new Canadian $20 note, alongside a bank note featuring Queen Elizabeth II, at its unveiling event in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
RBC report says more than half of parents helping adult children financially
A new report by RBC says just over half of Canadian parents with adult children say they are still helping them out financially with expenses including groceries and rent.
The report, based on a survey of 1,000 people, found 51 per cent of parents with adult children aged 18 to 40 provided financial support in the past year.
Of those helping out, 56 per cent said the money was to help pay for groceries, 43 per cent helped with an unexpected or emergency expense, and 24 per cent said the money was to help pay for rent.
On average, the report finds parents who provided financial support gave $6,151, while 24 per cent gave more than $10,000.
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Sally Field accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Remarkably Bright Creatures" during the Television Academy's 78th Emmy Awards telecast at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026 in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP — Invision, Phil McCarten
Sally Field shouts out Canada at Emmy Awards as Hollywood honours Catherine O'Hara
Canada's rocky relationship with the United States made its way to Hollywood on Monday night as Sally Field accepted a top prize at the Emmy Awards, while actors also paid tribute to the late Catherine O'Hara.
Field took home the trophy for best actress in a limited or anthology series or TV movie for her role in the Netflix drama "Remarkably Bright Creatures," which was largely filmed in British Columbia.
Field name-dropped Canada during her acceptance speech and referred to the country as "friends" and "neighbours," drawing applause and cheers from the audience at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Monday's ceremony also saw Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy pay tribute to Canadian actor and comedian Catherine O'Hara, who died in January at 71.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.
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