Canada's best autumn town is in Quebec and it's a lakeside gem with a symphony of colours
It's the perfect fall getaway. 🍁🧡
If you're searching for the best places in Canada to see fall colours, this charming Quebec town should be high on your autumn bucket list.
With a sparkling lake, colourful forests, historic homes and storybook scenery, it has all the makings of the perfect fall getaway.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their picks for the best towns to visit in Canada during the fall, and this scenic spot was one of the destinations mentioned.
Tucked away in the Eastern Townships on the northern point of Lake Massawippi, North Hatley is a charming village that looks like a real-life postcard.
The village is located 1 hour and 30 minutes from Montreal, and about 25 minutes from the city of Sherbrooke.
Founded in 1897, the village is known as one of the most beautiful small towns in Quebec, filled with century-old homes that have transformed themselves into charming inns, B&Bs and restaurants, as well as cute cafes, art galleries, antique shops and boutiques.
According to Tourism Eastern Townships, North Hatley's charm dates back to the late 19th century, when wealthy Americans from the southern United States chose to spend their summers in the Quebec village instead of in New England, giving North Hatley a New English feel.
The village looks especially magical once autumn arrives, transforming into a "symphony of colours." The surrounding hills become a patchwork of fiery reds, golden yellows and deep oranges, while the lake reflects the colourful scenery.
You can wander along the waterfront, stop at one of the parks for a lake view or take a stroll through the village while admiring the colourful trees and historic homes.
The area around North Hatley also offers some of the best trails in the Eastern Townships region, with plenty of opportunities to see fall colours.
The nearby Parc du Mont Hatley is a micro-mountain adventure resort located between Magog and Sherbrooke that offers mountain biking and hiking trails.
Just 25-30 minutes away from the village, there's also Mont-Orford National Park, which offers hiking and cycling trails, and the Coaticook Gorge, where you'll find the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge that takes you over a valley of colourful trees.
Closer to town, you can also enjoy stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking right on the lake, and hiking or biking along the 14-kilometre Massawippi Trail.
For a bite, visit the Pilsen restaurant and pub, which offers three terraces and old "English-type" pub fare. There's also the Le Hatley restaurant at Manoir Hovey, which offers everything from seasonal tasting experiences to à la carte dishes.
The Chocolatière Inn, a cozy inn with a chocolate theme, also serves breakfast, lunch, and a happy hour in its bistro.
After you eat, walk around town for picturesque views and photo ops. There's even a cute white gazebo and boardwalk by the water where you can get serene views of the lake.
Located just an hour and a half from Montreal, the village makes for an easy road trip. It's the perfect place to spend the day walking around and admiring the fall foliage.
If you want to extend your visit, there are plenty of charming accommodations to choose from in town. Among them is the Manoir Hovey Relais & Châteaux, which has gained international recognition for its rooms, suites and cottages, and offers panoramic views of the lake.
With its charming 19th-century buildings, lakeside beauty and fall colours around every corner, visiting North Hatley in autumn feels like stepping into a postcard. Add in its charming shops and storybook setting, and the village is definitely a spot worth adding to your fall bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
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