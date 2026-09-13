Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is near Montreal and it's even more beautiful in the fall
Add this fall road trip to your bucket list ASAP. 🍂
If you've had visiting a mountain town with alpine scenery, hiking trails and the opportunity to admire fall colours on your bucket list, you don't have to travel far.
In fact, you don't even have to leave Quebec. Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a charming small town dubbed Canada's "Little Switzerland" that offers plenty of après-ski vibes and tons of natural beauty.
Located just a couple of hours from Montreal and set within the Laurentian mountains, Mont-Tremblant is a four-season destination with so much to see, do and eat.
While it's known as a winter destination thanks to its famous and iconic ski resort, fall is a beautiful time to visit, when the changing leaves create a colourful backdrop of red, orange and gold that frames the charming village like something out of a postcard.
The region is called "Little Switzerland" because of its beautiful scenery and picturesque, European-style village.
Walking through Mont-Tremblant's cobblestone streets and passing colourful, multi-story buildings with steeply pitched roofs like those you'd see in a European mountain town, it'd be easy to forget you're still in Canada while visiting.
While winter offers skiing and snowboarding opportunities, there's plenty to do here during the fall season — especially given that Mont-Tremblant has five different districts to explore (the village, the resort, the downtown area, Mont-Tremblant National Park and Domaine Saint-Bernard).
Mont-Tremblant National Park, in particular, is a great place for hiking and getting views of the changing leaves. The park is home to more than 400 lakes and over 100 kilometres of hiking trails with panoramic lookout points, as well as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing opportunities.
Trails range from short loops to more ambitious treks, winding through forests, along streams and waterfalls, and across sunny ridges, with stunning views at every turn.
Take the Sommets Trail in the park, a moderate trail of about 3.7 kilometres, that takes you to multiple summits and delivers panoramic views perfect for viewing fall colours.
At the resort, there are plenty of ways to admire the fall foliage. Don't miss out on taking a ride in Mont-Tremblant's panoramic gondola, a unique experience that delivers breathtaking views of Lake Tremblant and the Laurentians as you ride to the summit of the mountain.
There are also multiple marked trails, including one that connects the resort to the village, where you can take in the fall scenery.
Afterwards, cozy up with a warm drink, and check out Autumn at the Summit, a seasonal event on top of the mountain where you can enjoy music and dancing surrounded by fall colours.
In the downtown area, you'll find boutiques, restaurants and cafes, as well as access to the P'tit Train du Nord linear park, a unique 234-kilometre walking and cycling trail with gorgeous views of the Laurentians region.
Just 10 minutes away from the heart of town, you can also visit the Sentier des cimes Laurentides, a treetop walk that allows you to get panoramic views of the changing leaves.
Open year-round, the Sentier des Cimes Laurentides transforms as the leaves change, offering a chance to experience the vibrant autumn colours from above.
Mont-Tremblant is located about an hour and 40 minutes from Montreal, making it a pretty easy day trip spot. And with the resort , as well as hotels, chalets and condos available in the area, you can easily turn your visit into a weekend getaway.
With its European-style chalets and buildings, cobblestone streets and endless charm, visiting Mont-Tremblant in fall is like stepping into a miniature Switzerland — no passport required.
While it's known as a winter destination, the resort offers tons to do and see during fall that makes a great case for an autumn getaway.
Tourism Mont-Tremblant website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.