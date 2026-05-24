You can float through a mini 'Grand Canyon' with waterfalls 1.5 hours from Montreal
Make this your next day trip spot. 🚗
Looking for the perfect summer day trip from Montreal? Less than 2 hours from the city, you can experience a stunning natural wonder that blends adventure with serene outdoor beauty.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can venture to a miniature "Grand Canyon," complete with towering cliff walls, hiking trails and a scenic, rushing river.
Set in the Adirondacks in upstate New York is Ausable Chasm, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks."
The chasm, which is one of the earliest and oldest attractions in the United States, is approximately 2 miles long and up to 150 feet deep in some places, making it a popular destination for hikers, sightseers, and adventure seekers alike.
There's a lot to do and see here that makes it a worthy day trip from Montreal. One of the best ways to explore the canyon is by tubing or rafting down its rushing river. Guided tours are offered on site, with everything you need, so you can just show up and float.
River tubing is an especially great way to cool off on a hot summer's day. The river tubing journey through the chasm begins at Table Rock. From there, you’ll drift between the towering cliffs of the Grand Flume, the narrowest and deepest part of the Chasm, and explore breathtaking rock formations along the way, like the Sentry Box and Broken Needle.
Tubers will also navigate exciting water rapids and glide past the swirling Whirlpool Basin.
If you'd prefer to stay dry, however, there are also plenty of guided and self-guided trails at the chasm. The Riverwalk Tour takes you deep into the canyon for breathtaking views and fascinating natural history, beginning with a 200-step descent into the heart of the Chasm.
You'll be able to take in the magnificent Rainbow Falls, admire rushing rapids, and even cross a suspension bridge high above the chasm.
There are also 5 miles of self-guided trails to explore, where you'll encounter cascading waterfalls, towering rock formations, ancient geology and the Adirondack forest.
The site also offers rappelling, rock climbing and via ferrata tours for those after more thrilling outdoor adventure.
If you get hungry during your visit, Ausable Chasm's seasonal cafe, located in the Welcome Centre, offers a variety of made-to-order lunch items, including sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more.
Rates vary, with prices just under $20 for trails-only admission and $30 for rafting or tubing tours. No reservations are required for rafting or tubing -- simply purchase tickets when you arrive at the Ausable Chasm Welcome Centre.
Ausable Chasm is located in the Adirondacks, approximately 45 minutes from Lake Placid, meaning you could also visit the scenic small town during your trip.
The village is home to incredible hiking opportunities and many of the famed Adirondack High Peaks. Take a scenic drive through Cascade Pass, or enjoy some mountain biking.
On the village's Main Street, you'll find tons to see and do, including coffee shops, boutiques and local eateries.
There's more to explore in the Adirondacks region, too. The region is home to over 100 charming communities, scenic mountains, lakes, valleys, and cliffs across six million protected acres, making it the largest natural area in the U.S. (outside Alaska), and meaning that there's plenty more to do and see if you want to turn your day trip into a weekend away.
Ausable Chasm
Price: $30+ for rafting/tubing
Address: 2144 US-9, Ausable Chasm, NY
Why You Need To Go: You can float in the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks," at this spot just an hour and a half from Montreal for the perfect summer day trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.