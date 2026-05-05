May's Canada Child Benefit payment is on its way — And a raise is coming soon
Some parents will get over $650 per child.
Canadian parents receiving the Canada Child Benefit have another deposit coming this month.
In case you're not aware, the CCB is a tax-free monthly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency designed to help families cover everyday costs like groceries, daycare, clothing and school supplies. It goes to parents with children under 18, with the amount varying based on household income, number of kids and their ages.
Worth knowing: the CRA is set to increase payment amounts later this summer, when the new benefit year kicks off. Until then, here's what to expect from May's deposit.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The CCB launched in 2016, replacing Canada's old Universal Child Care Benefit program, and has since become one of the federal government's main sources of financial support for families raising children in Canada.
Your monthly amount isn't fixed. The CRA calculates it based on your annual household income, how many children you have, their ages and whether any of them qualify for disability support. Many families also receive provincial or territorial child benefits on top of the federal amount — the CRA rolls everything into a single monthly deposit, so what hits your account each month likely reflects more than just the federal portion.
May 2026 payment amounts
Through June 2026, families can receive up to:
- $666.41 monthly for each child under 6
- $562.33 monthly for each child between 6 and 17
Those maximums apply to households earning $37,487 or less annually. Higher-income families still qualify but receive reduced amounts based on what they earn and how many children they're supporting.
Parents of a child approved for the Disability Tax Credit can also receive the Child Disability Benefit, an extra $284.25 per month per eligible child. That add-on begins phasing out once family income exceeds $81,222.
Depending on your province or territory, regional programs can add up to $300 more per child each month on top of the federal payment.
More about CCB payment amounts
Who qualifies for the CCB?
You need to be the primary caregiver of at least one child under 18, meaning you handle day-to-day care and make key decisions about your child's upbringing. If you share custody, both parents can each receive 50% of the benefit.
You also need to be a Canadian resident for tax purposes and hold one of the following: Canadian citizenship, permanent resident status, protected person status, temporary resident status with at least 18 consecutive months of valid status, or registration under the Indian Act.
There's no hard income cutoff where eligibility disappears all at once. Payments gradually decrease as household income rises, and where they stop entirely depends on your family's specific situation.
How to apply
The easiest route is during your child's birth registration. Most provinces and territories let you share birth details directly with the CRA at that point, letting the agency process your benefit without any additional paperwork.
If you missed that window, you can apply through CRA My Account by selecting "apply for child benefits," or by completing Form RC66 and mailing it to your local tax centre. The online route is faster.
Both you and your spouse or common-law partner need to file a tax return every year to keep payments coming, even in years when you don't owe anything. Once approved for the federal CCB, the CRA automatically checks whether you qualify for any provincial or territorial child benefits as well.
More about applying for the CCB
When does May's CCB payment arrive?
Your May Canada Child Benefit payment lands on Wednesday, May 20.
The CRA sends CCB payments on the 20th of each month. When the 20th falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deposit comes through on the last business day before it.
The final payment of this benefit year lands on June 19.
More about federal benefit payment dates
Estimating your payment
The CRA has an online child benefits calculator where you can plug in your household income, number of children, their ages and whether any qualify for the Disability Tax Credit. It factors in both federal and provincial or territorial benefits, so you'll get a full picture of what to expect each month.
Online child benefits calculator
Tax info
The Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free. CCB payments don't count as taxable income, won't show up on your return, and won't affect your refund or what you owe. The money is yours with no tax strings attached.