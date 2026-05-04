Your monthly STM pass is about to get more expensive this summer
The increase takes effect July 1.
If you rely on the STM to get around Greater Montreal, brace yourself for a price hike this summer.
The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) announced Friday that fares across the region will increase starting July 1, 2026. The agency is maintaining its average indexation rate at 3%, the minimum threshold set out under its 2025-2028 funding strategy agreed upon with the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the Quebec government.
The agency acknowledged the timing isn't ideal. "We are fully aware of the impact that the annual indexation represents in a context where the cost of living is putting significant pressure on households," ARTM director general Benoît Gendron said in a release.
There is one piece of relatively good news buried in the announcement. Single and two-ride fares are not changing. Whether you're buying a one-trip or two-trip pass for the bus or any of the Tous modes zones (A, AB, ABC, or ABCD), those prices stay where they are. Here's what they'll remain at:
Tous modes A
- 1 ride: $3.75 (regular) / $2.75 (reduced)
- 2 rides: $7.00 (regular) / $5.00 (reduced)
Tous modes AB
- 1 ride: $5.00 (regular) / $3.50 (reduced)
- 2 rides: $9.75 (regular) / $7.00 (reduced)
Tous modes ABC
- 1 ride: $7.00 (regular) / $4.75 (reduced)
- 2 rides: $13.50 (regular) / $9.00 (reduced)
Tous modes ABCD
- 1 ride: $9.50 (regular) / $6.75 (reduced)
- 2 rides: $18.50 (regular) / $13.00 (reduced)
Where riders will feel it is on their monthly passes. The ARTM is applying a flat dollar increase across all Tous modes monthly passes: $5.50 more for regular fares and $3.25 more for reduced fares.
For Montrealers riding within the island, the regular Tous modes A monthly pass goes to $110.00. Those travelling between Montreal, Laval, and the Longueuil agglomeration will pay $170.00 for the Tous modes AB monthly pass. The Tous modes ABC pass climbs to $206.00, and the Tous modes ABCD, which covers areas outside the ARTM territory, reaches $281.00 per month.
Limited-time passes like evening and weekend options will also see slight increases of a few cents where available, and 10-ride blocks are going up by roughly $1 on average.
One other change coming July 1: transitional REM fares for the South Shore corridor are being phased out. Introduced in 2023 to ease the transition to the new network, those tickets are being replaced by the standard Tous modes options. South Shore REM riders will need to pick up whichever pass corresponds to their travel zones going forward.