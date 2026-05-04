This Montreal grocery store racked up over $8k in health inspection fines in the past year
The chain's Brossard location also got fined.
A well-known supermarket in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood has accumulated $8,100 in fines from Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) over the past year, following three health inspection violations at its Montreal location — all for the same type of infraction.
Marché C&T, located at 12200 Boulevard Laurentien, was cited three times for failing to maintain clean premises, equipment, materials, and utensils used in the preparation, storage, and service of food. The violations were recorded across three separate inspections in 2025, with fines published between December 2025 and April 2026.
The most recent fine, published April 15, 2026, was the largest of the three at $3,500, stemming from a September 2025 inspection. Before that, a $3,000 fine was imposed in December 2025 for a violation recorded in May 2025. A third fine of $1,600 followed in February 2026 for an earlier March 2025 inspection.
It's worth noting that Marché C&T's Montreal location isn't the only one to have drawn regulatory attention recently. As noted in a previous MTL Blog roundup of Montreal grocery stores fined by MAPAQ in 2026, the chain's Brossard location on Boulevard Taschereau was also fined $500 in February 2026 for failing to properly label live marine bivalve molluscs on display for bulk sale, a requirement that mandates products show their harvest zone and harvest date.
MAPAQ fines are issued by the Montreal Municipal Court and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect current conditions at the establishment. In many cases, several months or even years can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.