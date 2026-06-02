The Canadian government is doing a census follow-up and some people face fines up to $1,000

Census enumerators are now making phone calls and going door to door across Canada.

A 2026 Census document.
Statistics Canada officially kicked off the 2026 Census of Population on May 4.
Avery Friedlander | MTL Blog
Contributor

If you got a Census letter back in May and quietly set it aside, someone may be showing up at your door soon.

Statistics Canada has announced it is beginning follow-up efforts with households that didn't complete the 2026 Census of Population questionnaire by the May 12 deadline. That means census enumerators are now making phone calls and going door to door across Canada to track down the households that still haven't responded.

According to Statistics Canada, the purpose of the follow-ups is to remind residents to complete the census and offer assistance, including helping people fill out the questionnaire on the spot if needed. All census employees carry official Statistics Canada identification, and you can verify any enumerator's identity by calling the Census Help Line at 1-833-852-2026.

The fines are real

Participation in the census isn't optional, and the penalties for non-compliance haven't gone anywhere. Under the Statistics Act, the following fines apply:

  • Up to $500 for refusing or neglecting to provide requested information
  • Up to $500 for providing false or misleading information
  • Up to $1,000 for refusing to grant access to records requested under the Statistics Act
  • Up to $1,000 for wilfully obstructing or attempting to obstruct a census worker

That last one is worth keeping in mind if an enumerator comes to your door. Blocking or interfering with their work carries the steepest potential penalty on the list.

What the census is and why it matters

Canada conducts a Census of Population and a Census of Agriculture every five years to collect data from households and agricultural operations across the country. The information gathered shapes decisions about public programs, services and infrastructure at every level of government, from transit routes and school placements to hospital funding and childcare availability.

The 2026 census launched on May 4, when invitation letters with unique online access codes were mailed to households nationwide. Most received a short 12-question form, while roughly a quarter of households got the longer 70-question version covering education, employment, housing and economic circumstances.

If you still haven't completed yours, the questionnaire remains available at census.gc.ca, and Statistics Canada employees can also help you complete it in person during a follow-up visit.

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