STM monthly passes are going up next month and here's exactly how much more you'll pay
Prices change on July 1.
Montreal STM users have about a month to prepare for a price increase on their monthly passes.
The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain announced in early May that fares across the Greater Montreal network will increase by 3% starting July 1, 2026, in line with the minimum indexation rate set out under its 2025-2028 funding agreement with the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the Quebec government.
ARTM director general Benoît Gendron acknowledged the timing isn't great. "We are fully aware of the impact that the annual indexation represents in a context where the cost of living is putting significant pressure on households," he said in a release.
There is one piece of good news buried in the announcement. Single and two-ride fares are not changing, so occasional STM riders won't feel this one at all.
Here's what those prices will remain at:
Single and two-ride fares (unchanged)
Tous modes A: 1 ride $3.75 regular / $2.75 reduced, 2 rides $7.00 regular / $5.00 reduced
Tous modes AB: 1 ride $5.00 regular / $3.50 reduced, 2 rides $9.75 regular / $7.00 reduced
Tous modes ABC: 1 ride $7.00 regular / $4.75 reduced, 2 rides $13.50 regular / $9.00 reduced
Tous modes ABCD: 1 ride $9.50 regular / $6.75 reduced, 2 rides $18.50 regular / $13.00 reduced
Where STM riders will feel it
Monthly pass holders are where the increase lands. The ARTM is applying a flat dollar bump across all Tous modes monthly passes: $5.50 more for regular fares and $3.25 more for reduced fares.
Here's what each pass will cost starting July 1:
- Tous modes A (island of Montreal): $110.00 regular / reduced rate applies
- Tous modes AB (Montreal, Laval, Longueuil agglomeration): $170.00 regular
- Tous modes ABC: $206.00 regular
- Tous modes ABCD (areas outside ARTM territory): $281.00 regular
Limited-time passes like evening and weekend options will also see slight increases of a few cents, and 10-ride blocks are going up by roughly $1 on average.
One other change coming July 1
Transitional REM fares for the South Shore corridor are being phased out. Introduced in 2023 to ease the shift to the new network, those tickets are being replaced by the standard Tous modes options. South Shore REM riders will need to pick up whichever pass corresponds to their travel zones going forward.