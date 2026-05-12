The café party trend is taking over Montreal and here's how to host your own
No barista training required.
Everywhere you look around Montreal, the party vibe is shifting. For sure, big nights out still have their place, but there's a growing appetite for something different.
In search of something more relaxed, people are trading the crowded bar for the at-home café party to satisfy that craving for fun, creativity and connection everyone has.
What's an at-home café party, you may ask? It's what it says on the (coffee) tin. You invite a bunch of pals over and get creative with all sorts of delicious café-style beverages.
Ultimately, the goal is to curate a cozy, café vibe that makes you feel like you have the coolest coffee shop in the city all to yourself.
And, with Earth's Own Barista and Coffee Creamers, it's even easier for everyone to create café-style drinks at home.
The charming at-home café party phenomenon is already gaining traction on social media, with multiple Quebec-based influencers sharing inspiration for décor, menus, and more.
Inspired by spring, Émilie Levesque's (@emlevesque_) café party included flowers, delicate decorations and a coffee bar where she whipped up lavender matcha lattes and white chocolate and rose mokas for her guests.
Alanis Desilets's (@alanis.desilets) garden café party is also peak springtime, showing how classic drinks like iced lattés and cappuccinos are just as welcome as the more ambitious beverages.
Inspired by her new espresso machine, mixologist and influencer Rose Simard (@rosesimard_) serves up coffees and croissants for her friends — and even foamy babycinos for their kids — to show how the café party can bring people together.
Sabrina Bouchard (@sab.bouchard_) reveals just how creative a café party can be by laying out a picnic blanket right in her living room. With a matcha latté for herself and a coffee for her boyfriend, she adds her own flair to the home café.
White chocolate and rose moka. Right: Salted caramel latté. @emlevesque_ | Instagram, @alanis.desilets | Instagram
If you're inspired to create your own café party at home, it's easy. Starting with the right ingredients is key, especially if you want to serve non-dairy options.
Earth's Own is the #1 Barista in Quebec. Whether you go with the Oat Light, Oat, Almond or Soy, you can count on Earth's Own for a perfectly creamy pour and to steam up for flawless microfoam.
If you want flavour inspiration, check out the Coffee Creamers — available in Salted Caramel, French Vanilla and Cinnamon Cookie Dough as well as Original.
Earth's Own Barista Oat Light. Right: Earth's Own Coffee CreamersCourtesy of Earth's Own
Depending on what you want to serve, you'll need coffee beans or ground coffee, matcha powder or different teas. Other flavours like honey, maple syrup, lavender, chocolate and even chilli are welcome.
It doesn't matter whether you use coffee pods, a fancy espresso machine or a humble French press — you can combine these ingredients in all sorts of creative ways to bring your café party to life.
As long as you're having a good time, sipping a delicious drink with your favourite people, you're doing the café party right.
So, what would you serve at your café party?
To learn more about Earth's Own Barista and Coffee Creamers, visit the Earth's Own website or follow them on Instagram and TikTok.