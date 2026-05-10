You're not a true Montrealer unless you've tried at least 8 of these 12 restaurants
How many can you check off the list?
Think you can call yourself a true Montrealer? These iconic restaurants might put your credentials to the test.
From longtime institutions like La Binerie Mont-Royal and Gibbys to beloved local staples like Montreal Pool Room and Beauty's Luncheonette, these legendary spots have helped shape the city's food scene for decades.
Once you've crossed at least eight of these 12 iconic Montreal restaurants off your list, you might just earn unofficial "true Montrealer" status, one delicious fork at a time.
Auberge Saint-Gabriel
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 426, Rue St Gabriel, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Why You Need To Go: Built in 1688 by a French soldier, this is the oldest hotel in Montreal and its restaurant, serving French cuisine with a cozily chic ambiance, received the first liquor license in the country in 1754. Enjoy elevated comfort food, with a spotlight on traditional, homegrown ingredients. You'll find Quebec asparagus, bone marrow and fiddlehead vinaigrette, endives with burrata, lobster rolls, beef carpaccio, spit-roasted Cornish hen, and veal Cordon Bleu. The atmosphere is historic and cozy, with stone-fortified walls, thick leather seats, and candlelight in, technically, the oldest restaurant in town.
Montreal Pool Room
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Casse-Croute
Address: 1217 Boulevard Saint Laurent, Montreal, QCWhy You Need To Go: This casual dining eatery opened in 1912 in what was once considered the Red Light District. You can find their classic hot dogs and evening snacks like fries and poutines. It is known for an "underground allure," and the restaurant refers to its greasy treats as an "afternoon delight." It may be a hot dog to some, but to others it's steeped in history as some of our earliest hot doggeries.
Schwartz's Deli
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Deli
Address: 3895 Boulevard Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Since 1928, Schwartz's has been a landmark for locals and tourists alike for the classic stacked smoked meat sandwiches created by Reuben Schwartz. This restaurant is still housed in its original location and still uses its original recipe the old-fashioned way, using a secret blend of herbs and spices, marinated for 10 days, smoked overnight, steamed all day, and then sliced thin. There's a line out of the shop for a reason.
Wilensky's Light Lunch
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Deli
Address: 34 Av. Fairmount O, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you took an English class in a Quebec high school, you've probably read a book that features this kosher lunch counter deli established in 1932. In the Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, this beloved lunch spot made a name for itself. It's best known for its grilled bologna sandwiches and salami sandwiches with mustard on kaiser buns.
Gibeau Orange Julep
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Snacks and juice
Address: 7700, Boul Decarie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The iconically kitschy giant orange ball is a must-experience in Montreal. Opened in 1932 in the Old Port, the venue later moved to its new location. The owner decided to construct an enormous orange structure in homage to its popular orange julep drink. Enjoy all the fries, poutines, spaghetti, burgers, wings and nuggets. It's a must-see for its novel design and a must-drink for its historical classic beverages.
La Binerie Mont-Royal
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Beans and local comfort food
Address: 4167 Saint Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's Quebec on your plate, as their website says. This beloved local establishment opened in 1938, offering provincial favourites like maple ham, pea soup, tourtiere, Chomeur pudding, shepherd's pie and its namesake lard beans! You can indulge in a large "Traditional Quebec Meal" or choose your individual favourites.
Beauty's Luncheonette
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Old-school diner
Address: 93 Mont Royal West, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This traditional diner opened in 1942 originally to feed the workers of the nearby garment factories. More than 80 years later, it's a Montreal classic, which draws locals and tourists alike for its creative brunches, sandwiches and salads. From the original MishMash brunch (hot dogs, salami, peppers and onions in an omelette) to the latkes and Mac and cheese, there are some delightful options for brunch.
Snowdon Deli
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Old-school diner
Address: 5265 Boul Decarie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Since 1946, this smoked meat and traditional Jewish deli has offered numerous triple-decker and hot sandwiches, including hot brisket, club roll, smoked meat, and platters. They also offer traditional Jewish foods and special items for Jewish holidays.
Pizzeria Napoletana
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
Address: 189 Dante, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is the first pizza place in Montreal! This well-loved Montreal restaurant opened in 1948 as a small bar with pool tables where Italians would gather to enjoy pizza. It still serves fantastic pizza and Italian dishes. You can also find gelato, wine and beer, as well as a little grocery area to take home a bit of Napoletana with you.
Nouveau Palais
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Classic comfort food
Address: 281 Bernard West, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another adored casual eatery with a longer history in Montreal, Nouveau Palais has been around since 1950. You can enjoy their spatzle and mushroom paprikash, chicken kale Caesar salad, and ricotta beignets. There are some vegetarian options, too, including their Palace veggie burger, cauliflower wings, and salads.
La Banquise
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Poutines and casse croute comfort food
Address: 994 Rachel East, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's rare that you won't see a long line-up outside this Plateau restaurant. Since 1968, La Banquise has tantalized Montreal's taste buds, particularly with its iconic poutines. This place draws tourists who have never experienced our homegrown fried potato, gravy and cheese curd favourite.
Gibbys
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood and steak
Address: 298 Pl. d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This steakhouse in an 18th-century stable opened in 1969. The building itself is historical and gorgeous, with an entrance arch that stands on what was once the south bank of the St. Pierre River, which was originally a Hochelaga settlement. Indulge in A5 Wagyu, crab cakes, seafood platters, cowboy steaks, and eggplant parmesan.
So how many can you check off your list? It’s not too late to gain more true Montrealer foodie cred.