This tiny village with smooth sand beaches and storybook streets is a road trip from Montreal
Add this to your summer travel plans. 🚗
Looking for the perfect summer road trip from Montreal? You can experience gorgeous beaches, cute farmers' markets, wine trails and more just a few hours away from the city.
You can road trip to an Ontario destination brimming with small-town charm, complete with quaint storybook streets and serene lake vibes.
Located on the north shore of Lake Ontario and set in the heart of the province's beautiful Prince Edward County, Wellington is a small yet lively community with charming, walkable streets, plenty to do, see and eat, and tons of natural beauty.
The village is located about a 4-hour drive from Montreal, making it a great spot for a summer weekend getaway.
Wellington is a great spot for those who like to have everything close at hand. The village's compact size means that cute shops, cozy cafes, walking trails, and the gorgeous lake are all right at your fingertips.
Wellington's charming Main Street is where you'll find artisanal coffee shops and top-rated restaurants for a quick bite. Head to La Condesa for authentic small-plate Mexican cuisine, or the Creekside Cafe for all-day breakfast in a cozy space.
Also on Main Street, don't miss Lemons, where you can enjoy freshly squeezed lemonade with the option to choose from more than 30 different flavours.
If you're looking for tea and coffee, be sure to stop in at Rise Coffee House. This Main Street spot serves up house-made sweet and savoury goods along with fresh brews.
For lakeside dining, don't miss the popular Drake Devonshire Inn. The boutique hotel's restaurant serves up seasonal dishes with locally sourced ingredients, complete with picturesque views of Lake Ontario.
The Lakeside Motel is another popular waterfront spot for a bite. Blending county charm with coastal vibes, you can enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner at the motel's restaurant, located right on the water.
The Lakeside Motel is also a great place for spending a hot summer day. The motel offers day passes to its stunning pool, with everything you need — including towels, refreshments and snacks — on hand for the perfect pool day.
If pools aren't your thing, though, Wellington is also home to its very own sandy beach. The Wellington Rotary Beach is a stoney beach that's a popular spot for walking, cycling, swimming, and even surfing. Amenities include washrooms, picnic tables, benches, a pavilion, and a boat launch.
Just 20 minutes away, you can also visit the pristine shores of Sandbanks Provincial Park during your visit. The park has three beaches with soft white sand and crystal-clear waters perfect for a swim on a hot day, which some say are among the best beaches in Canada.
Outlet Beach, located in the East Lake sector of the park, is a great spot for families, with shallow waters. Lakeshore Beach, located in the Lakeshore day use area off Lake Ontario, also has a gradual drop-off that's great for swimming.
And Dunes Beach, located in the Dunes day use area off West Lake, is where you'll find huge barrier dune formations and more secluded beach vibes.
A visit to Prince Edward County wineries is also a must-do. The region is one of Canada’s most sought-after wine destinations, particularly for its sparkling wines.
Almost entirely surrounded by Lake Ontario and the Bay of Quinte, Prince Edward County has its own unique microclimate, making it feel more like an island. Its topography and mixed limestone, clay and shale soils give its wines a distinctive quality that you'll want to try for yourself.
In Wellington, head to Karlo Estates Winery to enjoy a variety of tours and wine-tasting experiences featuring dairy-free cheese and plant-based charcuterie in an atmospheric 1805 post-and-beam barn.
Or, visit the iconic Sandbanks Estate Winery to sample a flight at the bar, or opt for a seated food and wine experience with pre-selected flights and snacks in the outdoor lounges overlooking the vineyard.
Wellington, Ontario
Address: Wellington, Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's no need to catch a flight — just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit this stunning destination with wineries, beaches, and tons of charm.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.