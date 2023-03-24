Dunkaroos And Oreo Cinnamon Buns Are As Awesome As They Sound | Good Bites
You need to try these!
On this episode of Good Bites Takeout, host Alex Melki orders in from a new spot in Montreal that specializes in making the most amazing variety of cinnamon buns in the city.
Co-owners and longtime friends Angela Houzouris and Melina Mammas couldn’t find the cinnamon buns they craved, so they decided to reinvent them instead.
From Oreo to Dunkaroos and Red velvet to Carrot Cake, Bun Appétit has 6 unique bun creations to try each sweeter than the last.
The Order
Box of 6 | $25
Box of 12 | $45
Host
https://www.instagram.com/alexmelki/
Bun Appétit
https://www.instagram.com/bunappetitmtl/
MTL Blog - Montreal’s largest online network, created by and catering to a new generation of Montrealers.
Website: https://www.mtlblog.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MTLBlog/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MTLBlog/
Twitter: https://www.Twitter.com/MTLBlog/
For National News visit: https://www.narcity.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NarcityCanada
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/NarcityCanada
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/NarcityCanada
For advertising and sponsored content opportunities visit: https://www.narcitymedia.com/