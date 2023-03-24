dunkaroos

Dunkaroos And Oreo Cinnamon Buns Are As Awesome As They Sound | Good Bites

You need to try these!

On this episode of Good Bites Takeout, host Alex Melki orders in from a new spot in Montreal that specializes in making the most amazing variety of cinnamon buns in the city.

Co-owners and longtime friends Angela Houzouris and Melina Mammas couldn’t find the cinnamon buns they craved, so they decided to reinvent them instead.

From Oreo to Dunkaroos and Red velvet to Carrot Cake, Bun Appétit has 6 unique bun creations to try each sweeter than the last.

The Order

Box of 6 | $25

Box of 12 | $45

