International Study Permits In Canada Will Be Automatically Renewed In Some Cases
One less thing for students from abroad to worry about.
International students in Montreal and across Canada could soon face a simpler process when it comes to renewing their study permits. The federal government has announced a pilot project to automate extensions of the document that allows students from abroad to study in Canada.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says that the types of permits in the pilot have a high approval rate since they involve applicants who have already been approved to study in the country before.
"The pilot will involve a small group of applicants who could see their extended study permit processed much faster," according to a government release. The goal is to improve wait times and reduce strain on immigration officers.
If the pilot is successful, the government says it will expand the automation process to "allow officers to focus on more complex applications."
The federal government recently introduced several new measures directed at international students who are in the process of completing an academic program and those who have recently graduated. In August, an extended transition period was granted for students to remain eligible for a post-graduation work permit (even while completing their studies online from abroad). Extensions were also given for grads with expired (or expiring) post-graduate work permits to get a year-and-a-half open work permit.
Meanwhile, last Friday, the government temporarily lifted the off-campus work limit for international students, enabling those approved to study in Canada to work more than 20 hours per week during a semester, if they so choose.
