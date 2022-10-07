Canada Is Temporarily Lifting Off-Campus Work Limits For International Students
No more 20-hour a week cap as of November 15.
International students in Montreal who are eligible for off-campus employment won't have to limit the number of hours they work as of November 15. The federal government has announced it is temporarily lifting the 20-hour-per-week work cap for post-secondary students during the school year. The rule change will remain in effect through December 31, 2023.
"With the economy growing at a faster rate than employers can hire new workers, Canada needs to look at every option so that we have the skills and workforce needed to fuel our growth," Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser said on Friday.
"By allowing international students to work more while they study, we can help ease pressing needs in many sectors across the country, while providing more opportunities for international students to gain valuable Canadian work experience," said Fraser.
Which international students are allowed to work off-campus in Canada?
International students can find any work limitations printed directly on their study permit. They aren't legally allowed to start working off-campus until after the start of their first semester.
Can international students who work part-time still work off-campus?
Students who decide to pick up more work hours during the week will still need to stay on top of their full-time school commitments. Any international students who switch to part-time status will lose their eligibility to work off-campus.
How does the new rule differ from prior off-campus work limits?
Before the lift on off-campus work limits, international students were allowed to work 20 hours per week max during the school year. There was no cap on on-campus work.
Will the new rule change reflect on study permits for incoming international students?
Yes, any eligible international applicants whose study permit is approved can work off-campus without limiting hours.
