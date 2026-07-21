Canada's highest-paying jobs for 2026 were revealed and the top gig might surprise you
The list features roles in medicine, tech, and business.
If you're weighing a career switch, or just curious where the real money is in Canada right now, a new Indeed report broke down 15 of the country's highest-paying professions, along with what it actually takes to get there.
The list, updated in mid-June, features roles in medicine, tech, and business. Salary figures, meanwhile, reflect job listing data directly from the online hiring platform.
Here's how it all stacks up, counting down from #15 to the highest-paid job on the list.
15. Data scientist — $96,641/year
Data scientists comb through large datasets, often pulled from a company's own website or internal systems, to help guide business decisions. A bachelor's degree in computer science or math is the typical starting point, along with solid programming skills.
14. Pharmacist — $113,985/year
Pharmacists prepare and dispense prescription medication, advise patients on proper use, and often administer vaccines. It requires a pharmacy degree, supervised training under a licensed pharmacist, and registration with a provincial regulator (the Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec, locally).
13. Software architect — $116,842/year
Software architects make high-level design decisions on how a program or system should be built, and work closely with executives to make sure the end product meets business needs. A bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field is typically required, with some employers preferring a master's.
12. Corporate controller — $123,125/year
Controllers oversee a company's core accounting functions, including budgeting, invoicing, and accounts payable and receivable, often reporting directly to a CFO. Professional accounting designations are common in this role, alongside a degree in accounting, business, or economics.
11. Enterprise architect — $123,125/year
This role oversees a company's broader IT infrastructure and helps guide digital strategy and upgrades across the organization. A bachelor's degree in a related technical or business field is standard, and some employers ask for vendor-specific certifications on top of that.
10. Director of information technology — $126,924/year
IT directors oversee a company's entire technology department, managing staff and often steering broader tech strategy. A degree in computer science, business, or engineering is the usual entry point.
9. Vice president — $127,236/year
VPs sit near the top of a company's leadership structure, typically just below a president or CEO, working across departments to solve operational problems. Requirements vary a lot by industry, but a bachelor's degree is standard, and many VPs also hold a master's in their field.
8. Software engineering manager — $136,038/year
This role leads software development teams and acts as the bridge between technical staff and company leadership. It typically requires a degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field, along with several years of prior management experience.
7. Chief marketing officer — $144,389/year
CMOs oversee a company's marketing direction, balancing cost control with revenue growth across both digital and traditional channels. A university degree in marketing, business, or communications is standard, and many CMOs also hold an MBA.
6. Physician — $218,742/year
This is the broadest category on the list, covering family doctors and general practitioners working in clinics, hospitals, or private practice. A medical degree and residency are required, though physicians in this category have more flexibility in choosing their specific work environment compared to specialists.
5. Cardiologist — $275,716/year
Cardiologists diagnose and treat conditions affecting the heart and cardiovascular system, including high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and atrial fibrillation. Getting there means a medical degree followed by four to five years of residency specifically in cardiology, plus registration with your province's medical regulator (in Quebec, that's the Collège des médecins du Québec).
4. Surgeon — $327,976/year
Surgeons operate directly on patients to treat injuries, illness, or disease, and the job includes plenty of non-surgical work too, including rounds and post-operative care. After a medical degree, surgeons complete four to five years of residency, followed by two more years specializing in a specific type of surgery.
3. Psychiatrist — $333,711/year
Psychiatrists diagnose and treat mental, emotional, and behavioural conditions. Like the other physician roles here, it starts with a medical degree, followed by a residency focused specifically on mental health.
2. Anesthesiologist — $339,938/year
Anesthesiologists keep patients safely unconscious and monitored through surgery, and are considered essential members of any surgical team. The path here runs through medical school and a five-year residency focused specifically on anesthesiology, with training that touches the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver along the way.
1. Orthodontist — $398,523/year
The highest-paying job on this entire list. Orthodontists are dentists who complete four years of dental school on top of their undergraduate degree, then another two to three years of specialized residency focused specifically on tooth and jaw alignment, before treating patients with braces, retainers, or other corrective devices.