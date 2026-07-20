Here's the yearly salary you'd need to buy a house in these 25 Quebec cities

A few spots still let you buy a house on a salary under $60K.

Two exterior iron staircases in front of homes on a typical Montreal street.

The median price of a single-family home in Quebec is up 5% from last year.

Pr2is | Dreamstime
Contributor

Home prices in Quebec haven't stopped climbing, but where you're looking still makes a massive difference in what you'll need to earn to get in the door.

According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers' (QPAREB) latest residential barometer, covering the second quarter of 2026, the median price of a single-family home across the province reached $523,250, up 5% from a year earlier. That growth came even as overall sales slipped.

To figure out how that translates into real numbers for buyers, we calculated the minimum gross annual salary you'd need to afford a median-priced single-family home in 25 cities and regions across Quebec.

The math follows the standard rule recommended by Canadian mortgage lenders: housing costs shouldn't eat up more than 35% of your gross income. We used a 5% mortgage rate, a 25-year amortization, and the minimum down payment required under current mortgage rules (5% on the first $500,000, 10% on any portion above that). It doesn't factor in property tax, heating, or personal debt, so your real number could be higher.

Here's how far your income needs to stretch depending on where you want to buy:

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Rouyn-Noranda
Median price: $375,000
Minimum annual salary: $71,039
Val-d'Or
Median price: $409,000
Minimum annual salary: $77,480

Bas-Saint-Laurent

Rivière-du-Loup
Median price: $337,500
Minimum annual salary: $63,935
Rimouski
Median price: $400,000
Minimum annual salary: $75,775

Capitale-Nationale

Quebec City
Median price: $478,000
Minimum annual salary: $90,551

Centre-du-Québec

Victoriaville
Median price: $372,500
Minimum annual salary: $70,565
Drummondville
Median price: $424,950
Minimum annual salary: $80,501

Chaudière-Appalaches

Thetford Mines
Median price: $245,000
Minimum annual salary: $46,412

Côte-Nord

Baie-Comeau
Median price: $275,000
Minimum annual salary: $52,095
Sept-Îles
Median price: $320,000
Minimum annual salary: $60,620

Estrie

Sherbrooke
Median price: $490,000
Minimum annual salary: $92,824
Granby
Median price: $510,000
Minimum annual salary: $96,513

Lanaudière

Joliette
Median price: $475,000
Minimum annual salary: $89,983

Laurentides

Mont-Tremblant
Median price: $487,950
Minimum annual salary: $92,436
Sainte-Adèle
Median price: $557,500
Minimum annual salary: $105,038
Saint-Sauveur
Median price: $647,400
Minimum annual salary: $121,172
Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
Median price: $534,200
Minimum annual salary: $100,856

Mauricie

Shawinigan
Median price: $316,500
Minimum annual salary: $59,957
Trois-Rivières
Median price: $405,250
Minimum annual salary: $76,769

Montreal

Montreal (metropolitan area)
Median price: $645,000
Minimum annual salary: $120,741

Montérégie

Sorel-Tracy
Median price: $419,000
Minimum annual salary: $79,374
Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
Median price: $451,750
Minimum annual salary: $85,578
Saint-Hyacinthe
Median price: $499,000
Minimum annual salary: $94,529

Outaouais

Gatineau
Median price: $523,500
Minimum annual salary: $98,936

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

Saguenay
Median price: $370,000
Minimum annual salary: $70,092


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