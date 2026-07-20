Here's the yearly salary you'd need to buy a house in these 25 Quebec cities
A few spots still let you buy a house on a salary under $60K.
Home prices in Quebec haven't stopped climbing, but where you're looking still makes a massive difference in what you'll need to earn to get in the door.
According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers' (QPAREB) latest residential barometer, covering the second quarter of 2026, the median price of a single-family home across the province reached $523,250, up 5% from a year earlier. That growth came even as overall sales slipped.
To figure out how that translates into real numbers for buyers, we calculated the minimum gross annual salary you'd need to afford a median-priced single-family home in 25 cities and regions across Quebec.
The math follows the standard rule recommended by Canadian mortgage lenders: housing costs shouldn't eat up more than 35% of your gross income. We used a 5% mortgage rate, a 25-year amortization, and the minimum down payment required under current mortgage rules (5% on the first $500,000, 10% on any portion above that). It doesn't factor in property tax, heating, or personal debt, so your real number could be higher.
Here's how far your income needs to stretch depending on where you want to buy:
Abitibi-Témiscamingue
Rouyn-Noranda
Median price: $375,000
Minimum annual salary: $71,039
Val-d'Or
Median price: $409,000
Minimum annual salary: $77,480
Bas-Saint-Laurent
Rivière-du-Loup
Median price: $337,500
Minimum annual salary: $63,935
Rimouski
Median price: $400,000
Minimum annual salary: $75,775
Capitale-Nationale
Quebec City
Median price: $478,000
Minimum annual salary: $90,551
Centre-du-Québec
Victoriaville
Median price: $372,500
Minimum annual salary: $70,565
Drummondville
Median price: $424,950
Minimum annual salary: $80,501
Chaudière-Appalaches
Thetford Mines
Median price: $245,000
Minimum annual salary: $46,412
Côte-Nord
Baie-Comeau
Median price: $275,000
Minimum annual salary: $52,095
Sept-Îles
Median price: $320,000
Minimum annual salary: $60,620
Estrie
Sherbrooke
Median price: $490,000
Minimum annual salary: $92,824
Granby
Median price: $510,000
Minimum annual salary: $96,513
Lanaudière
Joliette
Median price: $475,000
Minimum annual salary: $89,983
Laurentides
Mont-Tremblant
Median price: $487,950
Minimum annual salary: $92,436
Sainte-Adèle
Median price: $557,500
Minimum annual salary: $105,038
Saint-Sauveur
Median price: $647,400
Minimum annual salary: $121,172
Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
Median price: $534,200
Minimum annual salary: $100,856
Mauricie
Shawinigan
Median price: $316,500
Minimum annual salary: $59,957
Trois-Rivières
Median price: $405,250
Minimum annual salary: $76,769
Montreal
Montreal (metropolitan area)
Median price: $645,000
Minimum annual salary: $120,741
Montérégie
Sorel-Tracy
Median price: $419,000
Minimum annual salary: $79,374
Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
Median price: $451,750
Minimum annual salary: $85,578
Saint-Hyacinthe
Median price: $499,000
Minimum annual salary: $94,529
Outaouais
Gatineau
Median price: $523,500
Minimum annual salary: $98,936
Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean
Saguenay
Median price: $370,000
Minimum annual salary: $70,092
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