Kawhi Leonard held out of Raptors' pre-season game against Heat in Quebec City

Kawhi Leonard held out of Raptors' pre-season game
Kawhi Leonard held out of Raptors' pre-season game
Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard and Jakob Poeltl, during NBA basketball training camp action in Quebec City, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Kawhi Leonard wasn't in the Toronto Raptors' lineup for Saturday's pre-season game against the Miami Heat in Quebec City.

Leonard, who helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship, was traded back to Toronto from the Los Angeles Clippers this past summer.

Saturday's NBA game at the Videotron Centre was the first in Quebec City.

Raptors head coach head coach Darko Rajakovic told reporters before the game Leonard wouldn't play and also likely won't Oct. 10 against the Clippers in Vancouver.

Leonard's June trade to Toronto was paused for two months while the NBA investigated him and the Clippers for salary-cap circumvention.

The 35-year-old averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks in 65 games for the Clippers and was named to the all-NBA second team last season

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

How much cheaper is a regular grocery run at Super C compared to IGA? We did the math

Is Super C really that much cheaper?

This hike near Montreal takes you through a red and gold forest to a hidden turquoise lake

It's the perfect fall outing from the city. 🍂

I blind-tasted ultra-cheap chocolate against name brands — One punched WAY above its price

I put bargain chocolate up against Lindt and MrBeast's Feastables to see what's actually worth your money. 👀

Americans' interest in Canada travel has surged — Here's where Canadians are going instead

Americans are looking at flights to Canada 8 times faster than the other way around.

These 7 Montreal restaurants were hit with massive health inspection fines in 2026

Fines range from $8,000 to $16,900 since January.

8 stunning fall road trips that are 2 hours or less from Montreal

Autumn towns and fall colours await. 🚗🍂

Canada's grocery benefit hits your bank account soon and it pays more than the GST/HST credit

It's 25% higher than the GST/HST credit

The building under Montreal's iconic pink house is in 'imminent danger' — Here's what we know

It's home to one of the city's quirkiest landmarks.

Quebec City police investigate death of 21-year-old man as homicide

Quebec City police investigate homicide

McGill slipped in a new ranking of the world's best universities (but it's not all bad news)

McGill is now Canada's second-best school.