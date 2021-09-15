News

A Massive 10 km Laval Traffic Jam Clogged A Highway As Crews Carried Out Emergency Work

Workers had to take down a structure.

There was a 10-kilometre traffic jam on Highway 15 in Laval this morning, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The massive jam was caused by an accident.

According to the CBC, the accident weakened a metal structure holding up signage. Québec 511, the provincial traffic reporting service, said the southbound direction was completely closed for a time to make way for emergency work.

The Ministry of Transport told MTL Blog that workers "dismantled the structure and [...] will be reinstalling it at another time, probably at night to avoid the rush hour."

While the area has been cleared of debris and the highway is reopened, congestion lingered.

"There was a congestion of over 10 km," a ministry spokesperson said.

