Meet MTL Blog’s New AI-Powered Concierge
For the best recommendations on all things Montreal.
Choosing your own adventure is what MTL Blog has always been about. For more than a decade, we’ve been Montreal's digital downtown — your virtual guide to all the best spots to eat, play and discover in the city. Now, we’re taking that experience to the next level: Introducing our new AI-powered Concierge.
Imagine having your own personalized concierge to help you explore Montreal right at your fingertips. Unlike other chatbots, like ChatGPT, our Concierge makes recommendations while drawing directly from our archive of more than 30,000 trusted articles — whether they were written years ago or published just hours ago.
That means up-to-date recommendations for things to do this weekend and timely activities that you just won't find from another chatbot.
“One of the reasons I am so excited about our AI-powered Concierge is that it offers a unique differentiator versus the typical chatbots like ChatGPT. I believe this is a glimpse into the future of digital media,” writes MTL Blog Co-founder and CEO Chuck Lapointe.
And it all comes with a familiar face. Host and producer Alex Melki is one of our most recognizable creators, making compelling videos and showing you where to go, what to see, and where to eat across the city. He’s the best tour guide and Montreal sidekick you could ask for. Now, you can have him all to yourself, as the Concierge uses Alex’s avatar.
As soon as you sign up, you get 10 free messages per day. For unlimited access to Alex Melki’s avatar and the MTL Blog Concierge, sign up for MTL Blog Pro.
You can ask him things like: “Alex, I have a first date tonight, and she might be a vegetarian. Where do I take her?”
Within seconds, the Concierge will suggest several places that will make any Montreal experience a great one. It’s as easy as that.Head over to mtlblog.com/chat and ask your first question today!