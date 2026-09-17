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This contest lets your kid join the Canadiens on the ice at Centre Bell while you watch

Winners get a captain's jersey, 4 tickets and a spot in the opening ceremony.

A child wearing a Habs jersey holding a Canadiens flag with a glowing pole on the ice at Centre Bell.

A Canadiens Mini-Captain on game day.

Courtesy of Montreal Canadiens
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

Any kid who's ever laced up skates for hockey practice has pictured themselves standing next to the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell before puck drop.

That daydream is about to become reality for some lucky ones. The Mini-Captains Contest presented by IGA gives two kids, aged 5 to 12, the chance to take part in the opening ceremony at a Habs home game. They'll welcome the players onto the ice and stand with the team during the national anthem.

The prize goes way beyond a few minutes of ice time. Each winner also gets their own captain's jersey to keep, plus four tickets so the whole family can be at the game.

And since the Mini-Captains Contest runs across every Canadiens home game this season, there are multiple chances to be picked. Parents can enter their young hockey fan online, and two Mini-Captains per game will get to take on the role.

If your kid knows the starting lineup by heart and would never miss a game on TV, this is the kind of front-row experience they'll never forget.

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