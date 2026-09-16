Bought plant-based milk in Quebec? You could get thousands of dollars from this class action

You have one month left to make a claim.

Silk unsweetened almond drink.

Silk unsweetened almond milk.

@iza.bee | Narcity Québec
Contributor

If you had a carton of Silk or Great Value almond, oat, or coconut milk sitting in your fridge back in the summer of 2024, it might be worth digging up an old receipt.

A class action settlement tied to a 2024 recall of various Silk and Great Value plant-based beverages has been approved by the Superior Court of Quebec.

People who got sick after drinking the recalled products could be entitled to compensation, in some cases worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But the time to file your claim is running out.

The backstory

In July 2024, a listeria outbreak traced to Silk and Great Value plant-based beverages was linked to three deaths, around 20 serious illness cases, and roughly 15 hospitalizations across Canada. The CFIA issued a recall on July 8, 2024, pulling dozens of almond, oat, and coconut beverages from grocery store and Walmart shelves nationwide.

A class action followed in Montreal's Superior Court against Danone Canada, Walmart Canada, and Intact Insurance. The defendants deny the allegations but agreed to a settlement, which the Superior Court of Quebec approved on April 17, 2026. The claims period opened June 19.

Who's covered

You don't need to have gotten sick to be part of the class. The settlement covers anyone in Canada who purchased or consumed one of the recalled products, full stop. Whether you're eligible for a cash payout specifically depends on whether you experienced an illness, but people who bought the product without getting sick may still be able to get a refund through Danone Canada's voluntary refund program, which stays open through the same October 16 deadline.

How much you can get

For anyone who did get sick, compensation is calculated using a six-level grid based on symptom severity:

  • Level I (symptoms up to 48 hours): $400
  • Level II (symptoms lasting 48 hours to a week): $1,500
  • Level III (symptoms lasting more than a week, no hospitalization): $7,000
  • Level IV (hospitalized, no lasting complications): up to $30,000
  • Level V (hospitalized with serious complications or permanent after-effects): up to $150,000
  • Level VI (death): up to $300,000

Family members living with the primary claimant may also qualify for additional compensation at the more severe levels. Since the settlement fund is capped at $7.5 million total, final payout amounts could be adjusted up or down depending on how many claims come in.

How to file a claim

Claim packages need to go to the claims administrator, Concilia Services Inc., by October 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Most claims just need a proof of purchase, saved packaging, or a signed declaration attesting to purchase and consumption. More serious claims will need supporting medical records.

You can file online at PlantBeverages-Settlement.com, where the full compensation grid, claim form, and product list are available. Miss the deadline, and you won't be eligible for anything under the settlement.

What was recalled

The recall covered a range of Silk and Great Value beverages, including:

  • Silk Almond Original, Vanilla, Unsweetened, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Dark Chocolate
  • Silk Almond & Coconut Unsweetened
  • Silk Coconut Original and Unsweetened
  • Silk Oat Original, Vanilla, Unsweetened, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Dark Chocolate
  • Silk Almond & Cashew Unsweetened and Unsweetened Vanilla
  • Great Value Almond Beverage Original, Vanilla, and Unsweetened Original

A full list with UPCs and best-before codes is available on the original CFIA recall notice.


AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

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