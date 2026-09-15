Canadians might be able to live and work in Europe without a visa — Here's why
"It's the start of a process."
If being a Canadian passport holder feels like the only thing stopping you from building a life in Europe, that could eventually become a little less complicated.
As trade tensions with the United States escalate, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is exploring a much closer relationship between Canada and the European Union, and one possibility reportedly being discussed is making it easier for Canadians to live and work in Europe.
But before you start apartment hunting in Paris, there is a pretty important catch: nothing has been agreed to yet.
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Carney has been discussing ambitious new arrangements with European leaders, including the possibility of giving Canadians greater freedom to work and live in EU countries.
The report says Carney has asked his special envoy to Europe to explore options that would go beyond Canada's existing trade relationship with the bloc, but stop short of full EU membership. Canadian officials have pushed back on the idea that Canada is trying to join the EU.
"We're not looking to become a member of the European Union," Carney told reporters Sunday, according to The Canadian Press.
Instead, he said Canada and the EU are pursuing "a unique alliance" based on shared values, priorities and "very complementary strengths."
So what could that actually mean for Canadians?
The details are still being worked out. Carney has said the potential partnership could include enhanced labour mobility, educational opportunities and research cooperation. That could eventually make it easier for Canadians to study, work or potentially spend extended periods in Europe, but there is currently no new visa-free right for Canadians to take advantage of.
As of now, Canadians can only stay in the European Union's Schengen area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without a visa.
EU Ambassador to Canada Geneviève Tuts said officials are working on "something unique" that would build on the existing Canada-EU strategic partnership and free trade agreement. And Carney has made it clear that this isn't something that will be settled overnight.
"It's not going to be solved this week in Strasbourg," he said. "It's the start of a process, but it's a start of a high-ambition process."
Carney is travelling to Strasbourg this week to address the European Parliament, with Canada and the EU also preparing for a summit in Canada on October 29 and 30.
For now, then, Canadians shouldn't expect a new European work permit to magically appear in their passport. But if the proposed "unique alliance" becomes something more concrete, living and working across the Atlantic could eventually become a whole lot easier for Canadians.