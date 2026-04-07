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You can discover Montreal's most luxurious restaurant bathrooms with this exclusive guide

After making a splash in Toronto, the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ is coming to Montreal.

The bathroom at Piano Piano, Colborne Street, Toronto.

The bathroom at Piano Piano, Colborne Street, Toronto.

Courtesy of Christian Byrne
Editor, Studio

If you judge a restaurant by more than just what's on the plate, this one's for you.

For decades, the best dining establishments have been recognized for their food, but no one has created a benchmark for one of the most visited spaces in every building: the bathroom. Until now.

Coming to Montreal in 2026, the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ — created by Cashmere, Canada's #1 bathroom tissue — is ranking some of the city's most luxurious restaurant bathrooms — putting the spotlight on the details that usually go uncelebrated and setting the standard for bathroom excellence.

The Guide first launched in Toronto in 2024, inducting six restaurants and earning national attention for focusing on an often-overlooked part of dining out. Now, naturally, it's expanding to Montreal.

The bathroom at DaNico restaurant in Toronto. The bathroom at DaNico restaurant in Toronto. Courtesy of Christian Byrne

To bring the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ to life locally, Cashmere is partnering with Elise Tastet as Montreal's official Bathroom Guide inspector. As founder and editor of Tastet, she knows the city's dining scene inside and out.

She'll shortlist, inspect and evaluate restaurant bathrooms across Montreal using set criteria that look at everything from lighting and amenities to cleanliness and more.

Bathrooms that score 70 and over will receive 1, 2, or 3 Fleurs through the Guide's Fleur rating system, inspired by the embossing on Cashmere bathroom tissue. The top-rated spaces will also be featured in the official online guide.

In a city known for its standout food and design, it makes sense that Montreal is the next stop for the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ — because there's no doubt this city is hiding some seriously slick washrooms.

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