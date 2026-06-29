Montreal is in for a sticky heat wave this week and temperatures could feel like 44°C
Canada Day's going to be a scorcher.
Montreal is about to heat up.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Montreal area on Monday morning, warning that a stretch of hot and humid weather is on the way, with humidex values that could make things especially uncomfortable.
The timing is rough, as the worst of it lines up with Canada Day and Quebec's Moving Day on July 1, when plenty of people will be lugging boxes and furniture around in the thick of it.
The heat settles in on Wednesday and is expected to hang around through Saturday across southern Quebec, including the island of Montreal. Daytime highs are expected to reach between 30 and 33°C, while overnight lows only dip to around 20°C, which won't offer much relief once the sun goes down.
Add the humidity on top, and the humidex could land anywhere between 40 and 44°C.
Environment Canada points to the usual risks that come with this kind of heat, from exhaustion to heat stroke, and notes that the strain is highest for older adults, young kids and anyone more sensitive to high temperatures. As a result, people should drink plenty of water, get to air conditioning or shade when they can, and check in on neighbours and family who might be having a hard time.
Here's how the rest of the week is shaping up, based on Environment Canada's latest forecast:
- Monday, June 29: Mainly sunny, high of 30°C, dropping to around 20°C overnight with a few clouds.
- Tuesday, June 30: A chance of showers, high of 28°C, with showers moving in overnight and a low near 22°C.
- Wednesday, July 1: Chance of showers, high of 31°C, low around 23°C. This is where the hot stretch begins.
- Thursday, July 2: The hottest day of the bunch, with a high of 33 and a 60% chance of showers, dipping to 23°C overnight.
- Friday, July 3: Sunny, high of 31°C, clearing overnight with a low near 21°C.
- Saturday, July 4: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 30°C, low around 19°C.
- Sunday, July 5: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 29°C.
The stickiest days should ease off heading into the weekend, with the humidity backing down and temperatures settling into the high 20s. Until then, it's going to be a sweaty few days in the city, so plan your move, your barbecue and your Canada Day parties accordingly.