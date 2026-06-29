What's open and closed in Montreal on Canada Day 2026?
Government services, stores and transit will be running on modified schedules across the city.
For the second Wednesday in a row, Montreal is getting a midweek holiday. Canada Day lands on Wednesday, July 1, and as a statutory holiday, it means government services, stores and transit will be running on modified schedules across the city.
It's also Moving Day for a big chunk of Quebec, so plenty of people will be hauling boxes rather than firing up the grill. Either way, here's what you can count on being open and closed.
What's open in Montreal on Canada Day 2026
Grocery stores: Most will be open, though hours may vary by location, so it's worth checking before you head out.
Montreal public markets: Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve markets will be open, possibly with reduced hours.
Garbage, recycling and compost: Collections of household waste, bulky items, recycling, food waste and green waste will all run as usual across the city.
Ecocentres: Open and running on their summer schedule.
Espace pour la Vie museums: The Biodôme, Biosphère, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and Planetarium are all open. It's worth planning your visit ahead through the Espace pour la Vie website.
STM transit: Buses and the metro will run on a holiday schedule, so plan ahead via the STM website or the Transit app.
EXO transit: Buses will run on a Saturday schedule, while trains run on a Sunday schedule.
311: The city's information line will be open with reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What's closed in Montreal on Canada Day 2026
SAQ and SQDC: Most locations will be closed for the holiday, so stock up the day before if you're planning anything.
Shopping malls and big-box stores: Expect most major malls and big-box retailers to be closed.
Banks and financial institutions: Closed for the day.
City of Montreal offices: Administrative offices, borough halls, Accès Montréal offices and permit counters are all closed.
Municipal court: Closed, with only cases involving people in custody being processed at 775 Rue Gosford.
Canada Post: No mail delivery or pickup. Some private postal counters inside pharmacies may still be open if the host business is.
Government services: Service Canada and Revenu Québec offices are closed.
If you're planning to mark the day, there's no shortage of Canada Day events and fireworks around the city. And since it doubles as Moving Day, give yourself extra time if you're behind the wheel, since the roads will be busy.