This new Montreal experience puts you in a live spy thriller with no two missions the same
Love escape rooms? This live-action adventure raises the stakes.
If you've ever dreamed of being a secret agent, Spy Game is about to blow your mind. Opening June 11 at Quartier DIX30, it's the next generation of immersive gaming, and it's unlike anything Montreal has seen before.
The concept is simple but thrilling: You and your team of 2-6 players are sent undercover to infiltrate a dangerous cult, uncover their secrets and take down the enemy.
But here's the twist that changes everything: Live actors (NPCs) patrol inside the experience as guards. That's real people moving through the space, looking for you.
Which means your puzzle-solving mission also requires you to sneak, hide or disguise yourself to advance. And if you get caught, that's on you to think fast and find another way forward.
This is James Bond, not Sherlock Holmes
Think of classic escape rooms as Sherlock Holmes: solving clues and puzzle-forward, with one path to the exit. But Spy Game is pure 007.
There are multiple ways to move through each mission. Your choices shape how the story unfolds, and the suspense is real. The guards don't follow a script you can predict, meaning no two games play out the same way.
There are five missions available — "Purify," "Rescue," "Break In," "Sneak In," and "Destroy" — each with a different difficulty level and connected to the same overarching storyline, but no need to play them in order. So whether you're a first-timer or a returning spy, every visit hits differently.
Masked character in a mystery game.Courtesy of Spy Game
The scale of this place is seriously impressive
Spy Game is part of a massive entertainment complex spanning more than 20,000 square feet. It's one of three concepts developed by the team behind Breakout, whose growing lineup includes 11 escape rooms after recently celebrating its 10th anniversary and adding four new rooms this spring.
The location also includes Spy Game Junior — a brand-new experience for kids and families that opened in May, with 16 mini-missions designed for junior spies of all ages.
Fun for all
Spy Game is designed for all ages 13 and up (players under 13 need an adult along for the mission), making it a solid pick for teens, adults, corporate team-building events, school outings and adrenaline chasers alike.
It's open weekdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to midnight, conveniently located next to Breakout at DIX30 and accessible by the REM.
And the experience is 100% bilingual, so whether you're rolling in as a French or English crew, you're covered.
Whether you sneak past every guard undetected or blow your cover spectacularly, one thing is guaranteed — you'll want to go back and do it all over again, differently. Are you brave enough to go rogue?